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HomeNewsIndiaMassive Fire Engulfs Helmet Showroom At Hyderabad's Maitrivanam Complex, Triggers Panic In Ameerpet

Massive Fire Engulfs Helmet Showroom At Hyderabad's Maitrivanam Complex, Triggers Panic In Ameerpet

A major fire broke out at a helmet showroom inside Hyderabad's bustling Maitrivanam Commercial Complex in Ameerpet.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 04 Jun 2026 03:08 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Major fire erupted at a Hyderabad helmet showroom Thursday.
  • Thick smoke and panic engulfed busy Maitrivanam Commercial Complex.
  • Firefighters deployed multiple engines, battling blaze and containing spread.

A major fire erupted at a helmet showroom inside the busy Maitrivanam Commercial Complex in Hyderabad's Ameerpet area on Thursday, sending thick clouds of black smoke into the sky and sparking panic among shoppers, traders and residents. The blaze broke out in one of the city's most crowded commercial centres, with dramatic visuals showing flames rapidly consuming parts of the building.

The incident drew the attention of hundreds of passersby as smoke billowed across the area, raising fears that the fire could spread to neighbouring establishments. Emergency response teams were dispatched to the scene shortly after the fire was reported. Fire and rescue personnel immediately launched an operation to control the flames and prevent them from reaching adjacent commercial units within the sprawling complex. Authorities cordoned off parts of the area as firefighters worked to gain access to the affected premises. Multiple fire engines were deployed to tackle the blaze, which continued to produce dense smoke visible from several parts of Ameerpet.

ALSO READ | Delhi Hotel Owner Fled As Fire Killed 21, Drove Past Building 'Out Of Fear'

Panic Grips Busy Commercial Hub

Maitrivanam Commercial Complex is one of Hyderabad's best-known retail and business centres, attracting large numbers of visitors every day. The sudden outbreak of fire created anxiety among shop owners and customers, many of whom rushed out of nearby buildings as emergency teams began operations.

Eyewitnesses reported seeing flames intensify within minutes, prompting concerns about potential damage to surrounding properties. The incident also led to traffic disruptions in the vicinity as emergency vehicles and curious onlookers crowded the area.

ALSO READ: Kota Coaching Student Found Dead In Hostel Room, Police Launch Probe

Before You Go

BREAKING: Delhi Hotel Fire Preliminary Probe Points to Short Circuit, Exit Lapses Exposed

Frequently Asked Questions

Where did the fire occur in Hyderabad?

A major fire broke out at a helmet showroom located inside the Maitrivanam Commercial Complex in Hyderabad's Ameerpet area. This complex is one of the city's busiest commercial centers.

What were the immediate consequences of the fire?

The fire sent thick black smoke into the sky, causing panic among shoppers and residents. Emergency response teams and multiple fire engines were immediately dispatched to control the blaze.

How did authorities respond to the fire incident?

Fire and rescue personnel launched an operation to control the flames and prevent their spread to adjacent units. Authorities also cordoned off parts of the area as firefighters worked.

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 04 Jun 2026 02:03 PM (IST)
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