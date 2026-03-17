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Veteran actor Rajinikanth on Saturday responded to a political controversy sparked by remarks from a TVK leader, calling them “untrue” and thanking leaders across party lines for backing him.

In a Tamil statement, he said, “Time does not speak but waits and answers.”

Row Triggered By TVK Leader’s Claim

The controversy began after TVK general secretary Aadhav Arjuna claimed that Rajinikanth had stayed away from politics due to threats from the DMK’s first family.

The remark, made to highlight the “mental strength” of Vijay, drew sharp reactions from multiple political leaders.

Political Leaders Condemn Remarks

Edappadi K Palaniswami, general secretary of the AIADMK and former Chief Minister, termed the comments “utterly condemnable”.

He said Rajinikanth transcends politics and commands universal respect, adding that questioning his decision was inappropriate.

“Just as it is the right of every individual to enter politics, it is equally their right to stay away from it. Once he himself has stated the appropriate reason for it, we must respect that -- rather than approaching it with political motives and uttering defamatory remarks, which is an act utterly devoid of political decency,” he said on X.

Tamil Nadu minister and DMK leader S Regupathy also criticised the statement, calling it a “blatant lie” and accusing the TVK of seeking political mileage.

State BJP chief Nainar Nagenthran demanded an unconditional apology, praising Rajinikanth’s stature beyond cinema.

“Beyond his remarkable artistic achievements, he is widely admired for his humility, spiritual outlook, and the immense affection he enjoys among the people across caste, religion, language and region,” Nagenthran said on X.

Rajinikanth Thanks Leaders For Backing

In his response, Rajinikanth expressed gratitude to leaders across parties who supported him amid the controversy.

The actor, whose political entry had been widely speculated for years, formally opted out in 2020 citing health concerns and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cinema And Politics In Tamil Nadu

Vijay is the latest Tamil superstar to enter politics in Tamil Nadu. Earlier, figures such as M. G. Ramachandran and J. Jayalalithaa built significant political careers in the state.

Others, including Kamal Haasan, have seen limited political success, while Rajinikanth chose to stay away from electoral politics.