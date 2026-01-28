The Union Budget 2026 is set to be tabled in Parliament on February 1 (Sunday), four days from today, when Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar was killed in a plane crash in Baramati. But can the Budget date be changed after the death of a minister?

Based on parliamentary precedents and constitutional protocols, it is highly unlikely that the Union Budget date will be changed due to the death of Pawar.

A Look Back

Precedent of 2017 (E. Ahamed): The strongest precedent occurred on February 1, 2017, when sitting Lok Sabha MP and former Union Minister E. Ahamed passed away just hours before the Budget presentation. Despite the convention of adjourning the House for the death of a sitting member, the Speaker ruled that the presentation of the Union Budget is a constitutional obligation and cannot be postponed. The Budget was presented as scheduled.

Ajit Pawar was a member of the State Legislative Assembly (MLA) and a state-level dignitary (Deputy Chief Minister), not a sitting member of the Lok Sabha. The Parliament typically adjourns only for the death of a sitting member of that specific House. The death of a state leader, while a matter of grief, does not procedurally halt the business of the Union Parliament.

With the tragedy occurring on January 28, and the Budget scheduled for February 1, there is a significant gap. Even if the government declares State or National Mourning, such observances generally involve flying flags at half-mast and cancelling official entertainment, but they do not mandate the closure of Parliament or the postponement of critical financial business like the Budget.

Constitutional Necessity

The Union Budget presentation is required to ensure financial allocations are approved before the start of the new financial year (April 1). Postponing it involves complex logistical and procedural hurdles that the government avoids unless there is an insurmountable crisis affecting the central government itself.