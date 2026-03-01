Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomePhoto GalleryIndiaShia Muslims Across India Hold Prayers And Protests After Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s Killing - PICS

Shia Muslims Across India Hold Prayers And Protests After Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's Killing - PICS

Shia Muslims across Srinagar, Lucknow, Leh and Kargil hold prayers and protests following reports of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s killing.

By : Devyani Nautiyal  | Updated at : 01 Mar 2026 05:33 PM (IST)
Shia Muslims across Srinagar, Lucknow, Leh and Kargil hold prayers and protests following reports of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's killing.

Shia Muslims across Indian cities gather for prayers and protests following reports of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s killing.

1/6
Members of the Shia Muslim community assembled in several Indian cities following reports of the killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in Israeli-US strikes. (Image Source: ANI)
Members of the Shia Muslim community assembled in several Indian cities following reports of the killing of Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in Israeli-US strikes. (Image Source: ANI)
2/6
In the Chowk area of Lucknow, Shia Muslims displayed posters while mourning the reported death of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. The posters were put up as a mark of grief over the Israeli-US strikes. (Image Source: ANI)
In the Chowk area of Lucknow, Shia Muslims displayed posters while mourning the reported death of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. The posters were put up as a mark of grief over the Israeli-US strikes. (Image Source: ANI)
Published at : 01 Mar 2026 05:33 PM (IST)
Tags :
Ayatollah Ali Khamenei India Protests Shia Muslims India Srinagar Lal Chowk Bada Imambara Lucknow

