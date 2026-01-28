Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
BMC Election Result 2026WPL 2026Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesAjit Pawar Plane Crash UPDATES: First Video Shows Ajit Pawar’s Plane Crashing While Landing

Ajit Pawar Plane Crash UPDATES: First Video Shows Ajit Pawar’s Plane Crashing While Landing

Ajit Pawar plane crash live: A plane carrying Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar crashed en route from Baramati to Mumbai.

By : Ayesha Fatima  | Updated at : 28 Jan 2026 11:13 PM (IST)

LIVE

Key Events
Ajit Pawar plane crash updates deputy cm maharashtra ncp in baramati plan crash check full details Ajit Pawar Plane Crash UPDATES: First Video Shows Ajit Pawar’s Plane Crashing While Landing
Ajit Pawar Plane crash updates
Source : PTI

Background

Ajit Pawar Plane Crash LIVE UPDATE: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minsiter Ajit Pawar was killed in a tragic air crash on Wednesday near his family bastion Baramati in Pune district. The incident took place as the plane attempted land near Baramati, triggering a major emergency response in the area. 

Flight-tracking data showed the aircraft had taken off from Mumbai at 8.10 am and vanished from radar around 8.45 am. The crash occurred shortly afterwards, at about 8.50 am, with all five people on board losing their lives, a police official said.

Crash During Campaign Travel

Pawar, 66, was travelling from Mumbai to Baramati to address public meetings as part of the campaign for the February 5 zilla parishad elections. Officials said the aircraft went down while attempting to land, moments after the pilot flagged poor visibility near the runway.

Superintendent of Police Sandip Singh Gill said the crash was followed by a fire. “There was a blaze after the aircraft went down. Those on board were immediately taken to hospital,” he said, adding that all five occupants were later declared dead.

Poor Visibility, Fire After Landing Attempt

According to a PTI report, the pilot had alerted authorities about low visibility conditions before making the landing attempt. The aircraft, identified as a Learjet 45 (LJ45), a mid-size business jet manufactured by Bombardier Aerospace’s Learjet division, reportedly overshot the runway at Baramati airport and burst into flames.

Pawar is survived by his wife Sunetra, a member of the Rajya Sabha, and their two sons, Parth and Jay. His death marks a major shock to Maharashtra’s political landscape.

Pawar’s Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) had recently contested the municipal corporation elections in Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad in alliance with the NCP (SP) led by his uncle, Sharad Pawar.

22:31 PM (IST)  •  28 Jan 2026

Amit Shah To Attend Ajit Pawar’s State Funeral In Baramati On Thursday

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to visit Baramati in Maharashtra on Thursday to attend the last rites of the state’s Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who died in a plane crash earlier on Wednesday.

Ajit Pawar’s last rites will be conducted with full state honours at 11 am on Thursday. Amit Shah’s presence is being seen as a mark of respect for the departed leader and a gesture of solidarity with the grieving family.

Several senior leaders cutting across party lines are also expected to arrive in Baramati to pay their final respects.

21:46 PM (IST)  •  28 Jan 2026

“After Dropping Ajit Pawar, I’ll Call”: Cabin Crew’s Last Words To Father

Two young women were among the five people killed when a chartered Learjet 45 carrying Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar crashed near Baramati on Wednesday morning. The victims included 29-year-old cabin crew member Pinky Mali and pilot-in-command Captain Shambhavi Pathak.

“Papa, I am flying to Baramati tomorrow (Wednesday) with DCM Ajit Pawar. After dropping him, I will go to Nanded and will speak to you once I reach the hotel…,” Shivkumar Mali said, recalling Pinky's words.

This call never came as all five people on board were killed in the plane crash. 

 

Load More
Tags :
Plane Crash Ajit Pawar Ncp Ajit Pawar News Live Baramati News MAHARASHTRA NEWS Ajit Pawar Plane Crash Maharashtra Dy CM Plane Crash Live Ajit Pawar Death News
New Update
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Business
India Energy Week: Canada Pushes Energy Cooperation With India Amid Rising Global Demand
India Energy Week: Canada Pushes Energy Cooperation With India Amid Rising Global Demand
News
After Ajit Pawar, Who Will Lead The NCP ? Wife, Son & Prafull Patel In Race
After Ajit Pawar, Who Will Lead The NCP ? Wife, Son & Prafull Patel In Race
India
Ajit Pawar’s Old Tweet On Women Pilots Goes Viral After Baramati Plane Crash
Ajit Pawar’s Old Tweet On Women Pilots Goes Viral After Baramati Plane Crash
Cricket
Tim Seifert's IPL Team, Auction Price Revealed After Six-Hitting Spree vs Bumrah
Tim Seifert's IPL Team, Auction Price Revealed After Six-Hitting Spree vs Bumrah
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: CCTV Footage Shows Ajit Pawar’s Plane Crash with Fireball, No Survivors in Baramati
Mumbai News: Massive Public Gather for Ajit Pawar’s Last Journey in Baramati After Tragic Plane Crash
Breaking News: Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde Reacts to Tragic Passing of Ajit Pawar
Mumbai Breaking News: Deputy CM Ajit Pawar Dies in Plane Crash Near Baramati
Maharashtra Mourns: Deputy CM Ajit Pawar Passes Away in Baramati Plane Crash, Nation in Shock
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Kaushik Moitra & Bebin Prakash
Kaushik Moitra & Bebin Prakash
OPINION | Privacy With Teeth: How The DPDP Act Changes The Regulatory Landscape For OTT Messaging Platforms
Opinion
Embed widget