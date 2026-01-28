Ajit Pawar Plane Crash UPDATES: First Video Shows Ajit Pawar’s Plane Crashing While Landing
Ajit Pawar plane crash live: A plane carrying Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar crashed en route from Baramati to Mumbai.
LIVE
Background
Ajit Pawar Plane Crash LIVE UPDATE: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minsiter Ajit Pawar was killed in a tragic air crash on Wednesday near his family bastion Baramati in Pune district. The incident took place as the plane attempted land near Baramati, triggering a major emergency response in the area.
Flight-tracking data showed the aircraft had taken off from Mumbai at 8.10 am and vanished from radar around 8.45 am. The crash occurred shortly afterwards, at about 8.50 am, with all five people on board losing their lives, a police official said.
Crash During Campaign Travel
Pawar, 66, was travelling from Mumbai to Baramati to address public meetings as part of the campaign for the February 5 zilla parishad elections. Officials said the aircraft went down while attempting to land, moments after the pilot flagged poor visibility near the runway.
Superintendent of Police Sandip Singh Gill said the crash was followed by a fire. “There was a blaze after the aircraft went down. Those on board were immediately taken to hospital,” he said, adding that all five occupants were later declared dead.
Poor Visibility, Fire After Landing Attempt
According to a PTI report, the pilot had alerted authorities about low visibility conditions before making the landing attempt. The aircraft, identified as a Learjet 45 (LJ45), a mid-size business jet manufactured by Bombardier Aerospace’s Learjet division, reportedly overshot the runway at Baramati airport and burst into flames.
Pawar is survived by his wife Sunetra, a member of the Rajya Sabha, and their two sons, Parth and Jay. His death marks a major shock to Maharashtra’s political landscape.
Pawar’s Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) had recently contested the municipal corporation elections in Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad in alliance with the NCP (SP) led by his uncle, Sharad Pawar.
Amit Shah To Attend Ajit Pawar’s State Funeral In Baramati On Thursday
Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to visit Baramati in Maharashtra on Thursday to attend the last rites of the state’s Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who died in a plane crash earlier on Wednesday.
Ajit Pawar’s last rites will be conducted with full state honours at 11 am on Thursday. Amit Shah’s presence is being seen as a mark of respect for the departed leader and a gesture of solidarity with the grieving family.
Several senior leaders cutting across party lines are also expected to arrive in Baramati to pay their final respects.
“After Dropping Ajit Pawar, I’ll Call”: Cabin Crew’s Last Words To Father
Two young women were among the five people killed when a chartered Learjet 45 carrying Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar crashed near Baramati on Wednesday morning. The victims included 29-year-old cabin crew member Pinky Mali and pilot-in-command Captain Shambhavi Pathak.
“Papa, I am flying to Baramati tomorrow (Wednesday) with DCM Ajit Pawar. After dropping him, I will go to Nanded and will speak to you once I reach the hotel…,” Shivkumar Mali said, recalling Pinky's words.
This call never came as all five people on board were killed in the plane crash.