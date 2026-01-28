Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndiaVijay Rupani To Ajit Pawar: India’s Political Heavyweight Who Lost Their Lives In Devastating Air Crashes

After the Ajit Pawar plane crash, a look back at major air tragedies that claimed the lives of prominent Indian political leaders, defence officials, and public figures.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 28 Jan 2026 10:27 AM (IST)

An aircraft carrying Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar crashed on Friday during its flight from Baramati to Mumbai. The crash has once again drawn national attention to the risks associated with air travel for public figures, triggering widespread concern and reviving memories of several tragic aviation incidents in India’s past that claimed the lives of senior political leaders and well-known personalities.

Over the decades, multiple air crashes have taken away influential figures, leaving a lasting impact on the country’s political and social landscape. Here is a look at some of the most notable air tragedies involving prominent Indians:

June 2025: Vijay Rupani

Former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani was among the 241 people who lost their lives when an Air India aircraft crashed shortly after taking off from Ahmedabad. The incident remains one of the deadliest aviation disasters in recent years, shocking the nation and the political fraternity alike.

December 2021: General Bipin Rawat

India’s first Chief of Defence Staff, General Bipin Rawat, died in a helicopter crash on December 8, 2021. The tragic accident occurred while he was travelling in a military helicopter, marking a significant loss for the Indian Armed Forces and the country.

June 1980: Sanjay Gandhi

Sanjay Gandhi, son of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and once seen as her political successor, died in a plane crash in Delhi. His sudden death deeply altered the course of Indian politics at the time.

September 2001: Madhavrao Scindia

Veteran Congress leader Madhavrao Scindia lost his life in a chartered aircraft crash in Bhogaon, Mainpuri district of Uttar Pradesh. He was en route to Kanpur to address a political rally. All those on board the aircraft were killed in the accident.

March 2022: G.S. Balyogi

Senior Telugu Desam Party leader and then Lok Sabha Speaker G.S. Balyogi died in a helicopter crash in West Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh. His death was a major blow to parliamentary leadership at the time.

April 2011: Dorjee Khandu

Dorjee Khandu, the then Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh, died when a Pawan Hans helicopter crashed in a remote area near the China border. The difficult terrain delayed rescue operations and underscored the challenges of flying in the region.

September 2009: Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy

Popularly known as YSR, the then Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh died in a helicopter crash in the Nallamala Hills. His death triggered widespread grief across the state and led to a massive public outpouring.

March 2005: O.P. Jindal

Industrialist and Haryana’s Energy Minister O.P. Jindal was killed in a helicopter crash in Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh. Former Union Minister Surendra Singh, son of former President Shankar Dayal Sharma, was also among those who died in the accident.

September 2004: Cyprian Sangma

Meghalaya’s Rural Development Minister Cyprian Sangma and nine others died when a Pawan Hans helicopter crashed near Barapani Lake, about 20 km from Shillong. The helicopter was travelling from Guwahati to the Meghalaya capital.

April 2004: Actress Soundarya

Renowned South Indian actress K.S. Sowmya, popularly known as Soundarya, died in a plane crash on April 17, 2004. Her untimely death sent shockwaves through the Indian film industry.

Breaking News: PM Modi Welcomes European Leadership, Calls Visit "Unprecedented"

Published at : 28 Jan 2026 10:27 AM (IST)
Helicopter Crash India Ajit Pawar Plane Crash Indian Leaders Air Crash Political Leaders Aviation Accidents
