Republic Day Parade To Showcase S-400 Defence System That Shot Down Pak Jets During Op Sindoor

HomeNewsIndiaRepublic Day Parade To Showcase S-400 Defence System That Shot Down Pak Jets During Op Sindoor

The system will feature in the Department of Military Affairs (DMA) tableau, Air Commodore Manish Sabharwal said.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 23 Jan 2026 05:31 PM (IST)
The S-400 air defence missile system, credited with safeguarding India during the military conflict with Pakistan in May last year, will be displayed for the first time at the Republic Day parade on January 26, 2026.

The system will feature in the Department of Military Affairs (DMA) tableau, Air Commodore Manish Sabharwal said.

Role During Operation Sindoor

The advanced missile system was effectively deployed during Operation Sindoor.

In August last year, Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh confirmed that India’s S-400 system shot down five Pakistani fighter jets during the operation, which targeted terror infrastructure and was launched in response to the April 22 Pahalgam attack.

Tri-Services Tableau Theme

This year, the Department of Military Affairs is presenting the “Tri-Services Tableau – Operation Sindoor”, highlighting operational coordination and successful joint missions by the Indian armed forces.

Lt Gen Bhavnish Kumar will lead the Republic Day parade for the fourth consecutive year, Major General Navraj Dhillon said on Friday.

A total of 6,050 military personnel will take part in the parade. Military assets including Bhairav, Shaktibaan, UGV and ATAGS will also be showcased.

30 tTableaux To Roll Down Kartavya Path

Altogether, 30 tableaux will roll down Kartavya Path during the 77th Republic Day parade in New Delhi. These include 17 tableaux from States and Union Territories and 13 from various Ministries, Departments and Services.

Themes Of Republic Day Celebrations

According to a Ministry of Defence release, this year’s celebrations will unfold under the themes ‘Swatantrata ka Mantra: Vande Mataram’ and ‘Samriddhi ka Mantra: Aatmanirbhar Bharat’.

The tableaux will commemorate 150 years of the national song ‘Vande Mataram’ and highlight India’s progress driven by growing self-reliance, while reflecting the country’s cultural diversity.

Participating States And Ministries

Participating tableaux include:

  • Assam – Asharikandi: Terracotta Craft Village of Assam
  • Chhattisgarh – The Mantra of Freedom: Vande Mataram
  • Gujarat – Mantra of Swadeshi: Self-Reliance, Freedom
  • Kerala – Water Metro and 100 per cent Digital Literacy
  • Maharashtra – Ganeshotsav
  • Manipur – Towards Prosperity
  • Nagaland – The Hornbill Festival: Celebrating Culture, Tourism and Self-Reliance
  • Tamil Nadu – Mantra of Prosperity

Among the central ministries, tableaux will be presented by the Ministry of Culture with ‘Vande Mataram – The Soul Cry of a Nation’ and the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting with ‘Bharat Katha’.

Frequently Asked Questions

What prominent military system will be showcased at the Republic Day parade?

The S-400 air defence missile system, credited with safeguarding India, will be displayed for the first time. It will feature in the Department of Military Affairs (DMA) tableau.

What was the role of the S-400 system during Operation Sindoor?

During Operation Sindoor, the S-400 system was effectively deployed and reportedly shot down five Pakistani fighter jets. This operation targeted terror infrastructure.

What is the theme of the Department of Military Affairs' tableau this year?

The Department of Military Affairs is presenting the

How many total tableaux will be part of the Republic Day parade?

A total of 30 tableaux will roll down Kartavya Path. This includes 17 from States and Union Territories and 13 from various Ministries, Departments, and Services.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 23 Jan 2026 05:27 PM (IST)
S 400 Defence System Operation Sindoor S-400 Defence System Pakistani Jets
