Demystify mosques, stagger Friday prayers if they inconvenience others: Najeeb Jung

New Delhi, Jun 3 (PTI): Former Delhi lieutenant governor Najeeb Jung on Wednesday called for "demystifying" mosques and said Friday prayers can be staggered if they cause inconvenience to others.

He also stressed that greater understanding is needed between communities amid "growing distrust".

Jung was addressing the ‘Parasparta Sammelan’, the inaugural conclave of Citizens for Fraternity (CFF) Bharat at the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts here.

Jung is the chairman of CFF Bharat, an informal group of citizens working towards promoting fraternity, dialogue and social harmony.

“We must also demystify mosques. People should not be afraid of entering them. A mosque is a place of worship, just like a church or a temple.

“Our Sikh brothers have opened their gurdwaras to everyone. Why should there be hesitation about entering a mosque?” the former vice-chancellor of Jamia Millia Islamia said.

“During iftar, why should we not invite everyone to break the fast with us? It only takes a couple of dates,” he added.

Referring to disputes over Friday prayers, Jung said, “I agree that the prayers take only about 20 minutes. But if they inconvenience others, prayer timings can be adjusted. There is no religious prohibition against such accommodation. Why should a conflict arise over this?” “Muslims often react from a sense of insecurity that comes from being a minority. A Muslim should not feel threatened or believe that India has become a Hindu country simply because he sees an image of a deity in someone's home.

“If you visit Pakistan, you will see images of the Kaaba everywhere. A picture of a deity simply means that someone worships God," he added.

Claiming that India is facing a "crisis of fear and a crisis of hate", Jung called for greater dialogue and social engagement to restore trust.

"Today, for us, the colours saffron and green have become symbols of different religions. I do not think this was the vision with which we became a nation," he added.

Former chief election commissioner S Y Quraishi underlined the importance of fraternity, saying the constitutional value has received far less attention than liberty and equality.

"We constantly speak about the Constitution. We speak of fundamental rights, equality and liberty. But there is one word in the same constitutional formulation that we rarely discuss – fraternity. It is the collective right of people to live in brotherhood and harmony," Quraishi said.

He also said that a delegation recently met RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and sought his views on the future of minorities in India.

"A few days ago, some of us met Mohan Bhagwat ji. We asked him a very direct question. We said, 'In the present circumstances, what is the future of Muslims and other minorities in India? What would their future be in a Hindu Rashtra?' "Bhagwat ji replied that he could not even imagine a Hindu Rashtra without Hindu-Muslim unity. He said that India could not progress without such unity. That observation deeply inspired us," Quraishi said.

Referring to news reports about Indians surrendering their passports, Qureshi claimed that they are not poor or persecuted minorities, but successful Hindu businessmen.

"I was reminded of a report I recently read, which said nearly two lakh Indians have been surrendering their Indian passports every year for the last 11 years.

"These are not poor or persecuted minorities. Most of them are successful Hindu businessmen. Why are they leaving? Because business thrives only in an atmosphere of peace and stability," he said.

Quraishi also warned against growing political polarisation.

"The reality on the ground is that polarisation is increasing. I personally feel that politics has discovered a new formula: polarize and win," he said.

Referring to discussions with Bhagwat, senior RSS leader Ram Lal said, "When the issue of Hindu-Muslim unity arose, Bhagwat ji said that unity is needed where there are separate entities. We do not consider Hindus and Muslims to be separate. We consider them part of one society." Quoting Bhagwat, Lal said all communities have a role in nation-building.

"Bhagwat ji has repeatedly said that if India is to become stronger and greater, all communities must contribute to that effort. No single community can make India great on its own," he said.

Lal also emphasised tolerance and mutual sensitivity in religious practices.

"The purpose of fasting during Ramzan is self-discipline and self-purification, not conflict," he said.

"Likewise, when I celebrate Diwali or Holi, I must ensure that my celebrations do not unnecessarily inconvenience others. If my firecrackers trouble someone, I should think carefully about how and where I use them. If my colours during Holi disturb someone, I should exercise restraint.

"At the same time, if a small amount of colour accidentally falls on someone, society should also learn tolerance. Both sensitivity and tolerance are necessary," Lal added. PTI ADI ARI

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