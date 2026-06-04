UP CM asks officials to ensure mass participation in events to mark 12 years of Modi govt

Lucknow, Jun 3 (PTI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday directed officials to ensure active public participation in the programmes to be organised from June 5-21 to mark 12 years of the Union government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

According to a press statement, Adityanath, reviewing the preparations through video conferencing, said that the events -- beginning with the World Environment Day and concluding on the International Day of Yoga -- should become a mass awareness campaign rather than remaining formal celebrations.

Adityanath directed officials to plant at least five crore saplings under the "Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam" campaign on June 5 and ensure their geo-tagging and protection. He also called for efforts to make all gram panchayats and urban local bodies free of single-use plastic.

The chief minister said that welfare camps, health fairs and exhibitions highlighting district-level achievements should be organised during the period, while cleanliness drives should be carried out as a special public campaign.

During the meeting, officials informed the chief minister that the civil police constable recruitment examination would be held on June 8, 9 and 10 in two shifts each day, with around 2.9 million candidates expected to appear.

Adityanath directed the authorities to ensure fairness, transparency and confidentiality in the examination process, complete all arrangements in advance and take strict action against those spreading rumours or misleading information through social media. PTI CDN RUK RUK

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