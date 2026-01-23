Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Two convicts serving life sentences in separate high-profile murder cases have been granted a 15-day parole to get married after falling in love while lodged in an open jail in Rajasthan.

The parole was approved following directions from the Rajasthan High Court, according to reports.

Who The Convicts Are

The woman is 31-year-old Priya Seth, convicted in the 2023 Jaipur “Tinder suitcase” murder case that drew nationwide attention.

The man is 29-year-old Hanuman Prasad, convicted in a 2017 Alwar case involving the killing of a man, his three sons and a nephew following an affair with the victim’s wife.

#WATCH | Advocate Vishram Prajapati says, "On behalf of Priya Seth alias Neha Seth and Hanuman Prasad had applied for a parole before the concerned authority. When nothing happened, I filed a criminal writ petition before the Court. The Court ordered that the petition be disposed… https://t.co/VA2vVnbmuf pic.twitter.com/jJfUG2wHq5 — ANI (@ANI) January 23, 2026

Both are serving life terms.

Parole Approved By Committee

Acting on the High Court’s directions, the District Parole Advisory Committee cleared parole applications for both convicts, The New Indian Express reported on Friday.

#WATCH | Alwar, Rajasthan: Chandrakala, mother of the convict groom, says, "Weddings feel good. It is good that the wedding is taking place...The bride is from Jaipur." https://t.co/VA2vVnbmuf pic.twitter.com/0j6C2MDmUq — ANI (@ANI) January 23, 2026

“Seth and Prasad walked out of jail for a 15-day parole starting Wednesday,” their counsel, Vishram Prajapat, told news agency PTI.

Wedding Planned In Alwar District

According to The Times of India, the couple’s wedding is scheduled to take place in Barodameo, Prasad’s native town in Alwar district. Sources quoted by the newspaper said the two had been in a relationship for nearly a year while serving their sentences at the Sanganer open jail in Rajasthan.

Bhaskar English quoted police sources as saying the relationship began around six months ago and that the pair had been living in a live-in relationship at the open jail.

Life Inside An Open Jail

The Sanganer facility operates under the Rajasthan Prisoners Open Air Camp Rules, 1972, which allow selected inmates to work outside during the day and return to the camp in the evening. A six-member committee decides which prisoners are eligible to be transferred from regular jails.

According to Bhaskar English, both Seth and Prasad were shifted from Jaipur Central Jail to the Sanganer open jail about a year ago.

Details Of Prasad’s Conviction

Prasad’s co-convict in the Alwar murders was his girlfriend Santosh Sharma, who is also serving a life sentence for killing her husband, three children and a nephew. Sharma, a former taekwondo player, and Prasad committed the murders in 2017 following their affair.

Details Of The Priya Seth Case

Priya Seth was convicted of planning the kidnapping for ransom of 28-year-old businessman Dushyant Sharma, whom she befriended on the dating app Tinder.

According to the chargesheet, Seth and two accomplices lured Sharma to a rented accommodation, held him hostage and demanded Rs 10 lakh from his family. The family managed to pay Rs 3 lakh. Seth also used Sharma’s debit card to withdraw Rs 20,000.

She later killed him by stabbing and smothering him with a pillow. His body was found chopped into pieces and stuffed into a suitcase.

Outrage And Legal Challenge

The decision to grant parole has triggered both public interest and outrage.

Sandeep Loharia, counsel for the victim’s family in the Dushyant Sharma case, said the parole order would be challenged.

“We were not informed even after parole was granted. We will move the high court against the decision,” he told PTI.

Prison Officials Defend Process

While the wedding has drawn attention for its extraordinary circumstances, prison officials have maintained that due process was followed in granting parole, PTI reported.

The criminal histories of the couple and their relationship inside an open jail have fuelled comparisons to a real-life crime drama.