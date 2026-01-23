The proposal aims to honor Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's legacy and the Azad Hind government, which declared the islands the first Indian territory liberated from British rule.
On Netaji's Birth Anniversary, Kavitha Seeks Renaming Of Andaman And Nicobar As 'Azad Hind'
Telangana Jagruthi is a cultural and social organisation focused on heritage preservation, cultural renaissance and sustainable development in Telangana.
On the 129th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, observed nationwide as Parakram Diwas, former MP and Telangana Jagruthi President K Kavitha said she has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking the renaming of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands as ‘Azad Hind’.
Citing Azad Hind legacy
Kavitha said the proposal was aimed at honouring the historical legacy of the Provisional Government of Azad Hind, which in 1943 declared the islands the first Indian territory liberated from British colonial rule.
In her letter to the Prime Minister’s Office, she noted that while several individual islands were renamed in recent years, the archipelago as a whole continues to carry colonial-era nomenclature. Ross, Neil and Havelock islands were renamed in 2018.
She urged the Union government to initiate the necessary constitutional and administrative processes to effect the name change.
‘Not Just Symbolic’
Supporters of the move argue that ‘Azad Hind’ is more than a symbolic title, describing it as a reminder of the first assertion of Indian sovereignty under Netaji’s leadership.
Kavitha said renaming the entire Union Territory would bring India’s geography in line with Netaji’s vision of a nation free from colonial legacies.
Kavitha’s Remarks
Speaking to NDTV, Kavitha said, “Today is the 129th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. He was the one who went out of the country and, with his diplomacy skills, requested Japan for support. By force, he took away the entire Andaman and Nicobar from the British.”
“He named it Azad Hind and there he flew our national flag much before 1947. It is a national memory. It should have been honored long back, but it has not been done. I am writing to the PM. The BJP has changed many names; I wouldn't agree with all of them, but Netaji is such a personality, he is such an energy. Andaman and Nicobar is a name given by the British and not us. So Azad Hind must be the name,” she added.
Tribute To Freedom Struggle
Kavitha said the move would serve as a fitting tribute to the Azad Hind Fauj and act as an “eternal beacon” for India’s youth, reminding future generations of the sacrifices made during the freedom struggle.
Frequently Asked Questions
Why is there a proposal to rename the Andaman and Nicobar Islands?
What historical significance do the Andaman and Nicobar Islands hold?
In 1943, the Provisional Government of Azad Hind declared these islands the first Indian territory liberated from British colonial rule. Netaji himself named them 'Azad Hind' and hoisted the national flag there before 1947.
Has any part of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands been renamed before?
Yes, in 2018, several individual islands within the archipelago, including Ross, Neil, and Havelock islands, were renamed. However, the entire Union Territory still carries its colonial-era nomenclature.
What is the proposed new name for the Andaman and Nicobar Islands?
The proposed new name for the Andaman and Nicobar Islands is 'Azad Hind', to commemorate its historical significance as the first liberated Indian territory under Netaji's leadership.