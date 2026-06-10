Narendra Modi Becomes India’s Longest-Serving Elected Prime Minister, Surpasses Nehru

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Prime Minister Modi sets new record for continuous service.

BJP expanded footprint across India under Modi's leadership.

NDA will felicitate Modi for his leadership and achievements.

Modi highlights public welfare, development; BJP to showcase achievements.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi became India’s longest continuously serving elected prime minister on Wednesday, completing 4,399 days in office and reaching a significant milestone in the country’s political history.

The achievement marks 12 years of Modi leading the central government, a period during which the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) expanded its footprint across the country, consolidated its position as the dominant national political force and drew support from a broad spectrum of communities.

Modi surpassed the record for continuous service by an elected prime minister. While India’s first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru served from 1947 until his death in 1964 after winning the country’s first general election in 1951-52, his tenure included the period before India held national elections. Former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi served for nearly 16 years, but across two separate terms.

BJP Expands Its Reach Across New Regions

The milestone comes shortly after Modi led the BJP to major victories in the assembly elections in West Bengal and Assam.

In West Bengal, the BJP formed a government for the first time since Independence, defeating the Trinamool Congress and establishing a stronger presence in a state that had long been dominated by the Left and the Congress. The state also holds historical significance for the BJP as the birthplace of Jana Sangh ideologue Syama Prasad Mookerjee.

The recent electoral successes have further strengthened the party’s position and added to a series of political gains achieved under Modi’s leadership over the past decade.

ALSO READ | World Leaders Congratulate Modi As He Becomes India's Longest-Serving Elected PM

NDA Plans Special Felicitation for Prime Minister

To commemorate the occasion, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is expected to pass a resolution at its meeting on Wednesday.

According to people familiar with the preparations, NDA leaders will felicitate Modi for his leadership and performance. The meeting, to be chaired by the prime minister, is expected to be attended by 72 alliance leaders.

The gathering is also likely to serve as an opportunity for alliance partners to acknowledge the government’s achievements during Modi’s tenure.

Modi Highlights Development and Public Welfare

Reflecting on the milestone, Modi said the 12-year journey had been dedicated to trust, development and public welfare.

“With the blessings of 1.4 billion fellow citizens and the spirit of nation first, we have spared no effort in empowering our youth, women, and our farmer brothers and sisters. It is the result of these tireless efforts that today, from infrastructure to the digital revolution, the country has gained a new identity on the global stage,” he said.

Modi first took office as prime minister on May 26, 2014. He returned to power with a larger mandate in 2019 and secured a third consecutive term in 2024.

ALSO READ | BJP Leaders To Hold Havans As Narendra Modi Becomes India’s Longest-Serving Prime Minister

BJP to Showcase Government’s Achievements

Over the coming week, the BJP is expected to highlight the Modi government’s achievements across multiple sectors.

According to people aware of the plans, the party will focus on reforms introduced in governance and public service delivery, the expansion of the social security network, and initiatives aimed at empowering socially and economically disadvantaged sections of society.

The party is also expected to emphasise progress in areas such as defence self-reliance and energy production, presenting them as key elements of the government’s broader development agenda.