Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom DMK's Udhayanidhi Stalin detained, calls police action

Police booked Udhayanidhi for alleged derogatory remarks, creating enmity.

Udhayanidhi denied wrongdoing; DMK leaders defended his statements.

Senior Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader Udhayanidhi Stalin on Tuesday described his detention by Tamil Nadu Police as a "comedy" in his first public reaction after being taken into custody over his alleged remarks on actor Trisha.

Police detained Udhayanidhi after the ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) lodged a complaint against him at the Thanjavur East police station. A separate complaint was also submitted to the National Commission for Women (NCW) in New Delhi.

He has been booked under various provisions of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS), the Information Technology Act and Section 4 of the Tamil Nadu Women Harassment Prevention Act over allegations of making derogatory remarks about women and creating enmity among a section of people.

ALSO READ | Udhayanidhi Stalin Detained Over 'Trisha' Chant Remark At Cauvery Protest; Vijay's TVK Calls It 'Disgusting'

'I Am Ready to Face the Consequences'

Speaking to reporters while being escorted by police amid a large crowd, Udhayanidhi dismissed the action against him.

"I look at it as a comedy," he said.

While seated inside the police vehicle, the DMK leader added, "I did not name anybody and I did not speak in bad taste. I am ready to face the consequences and I am not afraid of arrest. I don't think they have that much brains."

Udhayanidhi Denies Making Any Wrong Remarks

Reiterating his stand, Udhayanidhi maintained that he had not made any objectionable comments.

"I have not said anything wrong. I have not said anything wrong against anybody," he said.

Chennai Police Commissioner A. Amalraj also reached the spot before Udhayanidhi was taken away by the police for questioning.

ALSO READ | Udhayanidhi Stalin's Controversial Remark On Trisha Krishnan Triggers Outrage; TVK MLA Says 'It Exposes Mindset'

DMK Defends Leader as Political Row Escalates

Senior DMK leader and party MP T.R. Baalu defended Udhayanidhi following the detention.

"He has not mentioned anyone, and no reference was made against any particular woman by the leader of the opposition. These are cooked up false stories," Baalu said.

The controversy erupted after Udhayanidhi allegedly made offensive remarks about actor Trisha, triggering criticism from the ruling TVK as well as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress.