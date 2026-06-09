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HomeNewsIndiaBJP Leaders To Hold Havans As Narendra Modi Becomes India’s Longest-Serving Prime Minister

BJP Leaders To Hold Havans As Narendra Modi Becomes India’s Longest-Serving Prime Minister

BJP leaders across Delhi will hold havans and offer prayers on June 10 as Narendra Modi becomes India’s longest-serving prime minister, surpassing Jawaharlal Nehru’s record of 4,398 days.

By : PTI | Updated at : 09 Jun 2026 11:26 PM (IST)

New Delhi: Prominent BJP leaders, including national president Nitin Nabin, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and her cabinet colleagues, party MPs and MLAs, will perform ‘havan’ and offer prayers at the temples and their homes, on Wednesday to mark Narendra Modi becoming India's longest serving prime minister.

Nabin, accompanied by Delhi BJP president and Union minister Harsh Malhotra, MP Bansuri Swaraj and state general secretary Pawan Rana, will offer prayers at Jhandewalan temple.

Chief Minister Gupta, accompanied by North West Delhi MP Yogender Chandolia, will pray at Ram Mandir in Kishanganj Gaushala.

Modi will complete 4,399 days as the Prime Minister of India on June 10, surpassing the record of 4,398 days held by Jawahar Lal Nehru.

Several senior party leaders, including Union minister JP Nadda, Sunil Bansal, Arun Singh, former Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva, party MPs Manoj Tiwari, Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, Delhi government ministers Pankaj Kumar Singh, Ashish Sood, and Ravindra Indraj, will also perform rituals and offer prayers. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

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Published at : 09 Jun 2026 11:26 PM (IST)
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