'He's In Toilet': Udhayanidhi Stalin's Wife To Cops Before His Detention, Video Viral

A video from inside the Chennai residence of Tamil Nadu Leader of Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin has surfaced, capturing the moments before police took him into custody on Tuesday in connection with his controversial remarks about actor Trisha during a DMK protest over the Cauvery water dispute. The footage shows police personnel waiting inside the residence as they sought to meet Udhayanidhi before taking him into custody. During the exchange, his wife, filmmaker Kiruthiga Udhayanidhi, requested the officers to wait, saying her husband was in the toilet.

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"He's in the toilet. Please allow some time," she is heard telling the police.

One of the officers replied that the team had already been waiting for a considerable period and stressed that they were only performing their official duties.

"We have been waiting for a long time. I am not doing anything unlawful here," the officer said.

Tamil Nadu minister Ma Subramaniam, who was present at the residence, also urged the police to give Udhayanidhi a few more minutes before proceeding with the detention.

He argued that postponing the custody by a short while would not make much difference and suggested that a crowd would gather regardless of whether Udhayanidhi was taken away at 9.30 am, 10.30 am or later.

The officer, however, maintained that the police could not delay the process indefinitely.

"We cannot afford to wait longer. How long can we wait? He's been saying 10 minutes, 10 minutes. It's our job. We will not violate the law. If you point out that we're violating the law, then I'll agree. When that's not there, you should allow us to do our job," the officer said.

Subramaniam again appealed for a brief delay, asking the officers to wait until Udhayanidhi finished in the bathroom. He also said advocate Saravanan was expected to arrive shortly.

The minister further noted that Udhayanidhi was to be taken to Thanjavur, an approximately eight-hour journey from Chennai, and said he should be allowed to complete his morning routine before leaving. The police officer reiterated his position by asking whether any legal procedure had been violated.

The police action stems from Udhayanidhi's speech at a DMK-led protest in Thanjavur on August 3 over the Cauvery water-sharing dispute. During the rally, he made a double-entendre remark after members of the audience repeatedly chanted actor Trisha's name, sparking political backlash and prompting multiple complaints.