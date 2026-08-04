Udhayanidhi Arrest Row: OPS Detained During Protest, DMK Holds Emergency Meeting

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin arrested over controversial speech remarks.

Complaint filed regarding Udhayanidhi's alleged indecent Thanjavur speech.

Arrest intensifies state political tensions before upcoming budget session.

Statewide protests erupted; former CM O. Panneerselvam also detained.

Tamil Nadu witnessed a dramatic escalation in political tensions on Tuesday after DMK leader and Leader of the Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin was arrested in connection with his controversial remarks made during a Cauvery protest in Thanjavur. The arrest triggered protests across the state, with former Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam (OPS) also being detained while demonstrating against the police action.

The developments come just a day before the Tamil Nadu government's full Budget for 2026 is scheduled to be presented, intensifying the political confrontation between the ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) government and the principal Opposition, the DMK.

OPS Detained During Protest

The arrest sparked demonstrations by DMK supporters and Opposition leaders in several parts of Tamil Nadu.

Former Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam was among those detained after participating in a protest against Udhayanidhi's arrest. His detention further heightened the political atmosphere, with Opposition leaders accusing the state government of suppressing dissent.

The controversy traces back to Udhayanidhi's speech at a Cauvery protest in Thanjavur, where he criticised Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay over the state's handling of the inter-state river dispute. During the address, members of the crowd began chanting "Trisha," prompting a response from Udhayanidhi that was widely criticised as an offensive double entendre. The video quickly circulated on social media, triggering sharp criticism from rival parties and eventually leading to the police case.

With the Budget session set to begin on Wednesday, the arrest has injected fresh political uncertainty into Tamil Nadu's legislative proceedings. The confrontation is expected to dominate the Assembly as the DMK prepares to challenge the government's actions both politically and legally.

#WATCH | Thanjavur, Tamil Nadu | DMK workers throw slippers at police, burn an effigy in protest against police detention of LoP Udhayanidhi Stalin under nine sections, including allegations that he insulted the modesty of a woman, following an FIR against him over his alleged… pic.twitter.com/wx5GVOLiyY — ANI (@ANI) August 4, 2026

ALSO READ: Udhayanidhi Stalin Detained Over 'Trisha' Chant Remark At Cauvery Protest; Vijay's TVK Calls It 'Disgusting'

Udhayanidhi Arrested After Complaint Over Speech

Police arrested Udhayanidhi Stalin from his residence on Tuesday morning following a complaint filed by a TVK functionary over remarks made during a public meeting in Thanjavur on Monday.

According to the complaint, the DMK leader made an indecent double-entendre comment that was allegedly directed at an actor after members of the audience repeatedly chanted a name during his speech. Based on the complaint, Thanjavur East Police registered a case under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women (TNPHW) Act and the Information Technology (IT) Act before taking him into custody.

The timing of the arrest has added political significance to the case, with the DMK alleging that the action was intended to target the Opposition ahead of the state's crucial Budget session.

ALSO READ: 'I Look At It As Comedy': Udhayanidhi Stalin Reacts After Detention Over Remarks On Actor Trisha

DMK Alleges Political Vendetta

Despite being taken into custody, Udhayanidhi appeared composed and smiled while being escorted by police. Speaking briefly before leaving, he described the arrest as a "joke" and said he would "fight it legally."

The DMK strongly rejected the allegations against its leader and accused the ruling government of misusing law enforcement for political purposes.

Senior DMK leader TKS Elangovan defended Udhayanidhi's speech, saying, "Nothing was said against anyone. Udayanidhi listed out Vijay's failures. There was nothing insulting in speech. He didn't even name Trisha."

DMK MP T.R. Baalu also criticised the police action, clarifying that the party leader was not under detention but was "being taken to the court," while expressing confidence that the judiciary would deal with the matter fairly.

In response to the arrest, the DMK convened an emergency meeting of senior party leaders to discuss its political and legal strategy.