World Leaders Congratulate Modi As He Becomes India's Longest-Serving Elected PM

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Prime Minister Modi received global congratulations as India's longest-serving premier.

Sri Lankan President conferred Modi 'Mitra Vibhushana' for his leadership.

Trinidad PM lauded India's evolution as a leading global voice.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has received warm congratulatory messages from some world leaders on the eve of his becoming the longest-serving elected prime minister of India.

Leaders from across the globe hailed Prime Minister Modi's "transformative governance", his advocacy for the Global South and his vision of an inclusive and economically dynamic India, an official statement said.

Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Disanayaka, through a letter, conveyed warm congratulations of the government and people of Sri Lanka to Prime Minister Modi.

"This milestone is a testament not only to your years in office but also to the trust and confidence that the people of the world's largest democracy have repeatedly placed in your leadership," Disanayaka said.

The Sri Lankan president also highlighted India's remarkable economic and social transformation and noted that Prime Minister Modi's vision has inspired many beyond India's borders, including Sri Lanka.

PM Modi visited Sri Lanka from April 4 to 6, 2025, his fourth visit to the island nation, during which he was conferred the 'Mitra Vibhushana', the island country's highest civilian honour accorded to a foreign dignitary.

The visit reaffirmed India's Neighbourhood First policy, with Sri Lanka among the closest beneficiaries of India's steadfast partnership, including India's pivotal support during Sri Lanka's economic difficulties in 2022.

Prime Minister of Papua New Guinea James Marape, in a personal video message, described Prime Minister Modi as "a role model and an example of leadership".

"Lifting over 200 million people out of poverty to good life today is an amazing feat," he said.

Prime Minister Marape expressed Papua New Guinea's warm friendship and its desire to further consolidate bilateral ties.

PM Modi's historic visit to Papua New Guinea in May 2023, the first-ever by an Indian prime minister, for the Third Forum for India–Pacific Islands Cooperation (FIPIC-III) Summit was a landmark moment in India's engagement with the Pacific Island nations.

The visit underscored India's role as a committed partner of the Global South.

Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago Kamla Persad-Bissessar also congratulated PM Modi on this occasion, noting that under his leadership, India has evolved as a leading voice on global matters.

She highlighted Modi's journey from humble beginnings to leading a nation of 1.4 billion people across three terms, and underscored India's significant achievements in foreign policy, economic growth, infrastructure and socio-economic development.

Prime Minister Modi paid a landmark visit to Trinidad and Tobago from July 3 to 4, 2025, the first bilateral visit by an Indian prime minister in 26 years, coinciding with the 180th anniversary of the arrival of Indian immigrants to Trinidad and Tobago.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)