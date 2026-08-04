A CRPF officer allegedly shot two colleagues dead, injured another, and then died by suicide at the 34 Battalion camp in Nagaon, Assam.
CRPF Shoots Dead Two Colleagues, Injures Another Before Killing Self In Assam
Head Constable (GD) Vishnu Prasad Baghel and Sub-Inspector (GD) Ramnawal Singh Yadav were killed, while Assistant Sub-Inspector (Mane) Govind Sripul was injured and admitted to a private hospital.
- CRPF officer shot two colleagues, killing two.
- He also injured another, then died by suicide.
- Incident occurred at Assam camp; motive remains unknown.
A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) officer allegedly shot dead two of his colleagues, injured another and then died by suicide at a battalion camp in Assam's Nagaon district on Tuesday morning, police said.
The incident occurred at around 7 am at the CRPF's 34 Battalion camp in Katimari, Nagaon, according to officials.
Police identified the accused as Assistant Sub-Inspector (GD) Ballani Premabaram, who was on duty at the camp's main gate when the firing took place.
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Officer Allegedly Opened Fire on Colleagues
Nagaon Deputy Superintendent of Police (Headquarters) Paramita Sarkar told PTI that Premabaram allegedly opened fire on fellow CRPF personnel before turning the weapon on himself.
Police said the officer died at the scene after allegedly shooting himself.
The circumstances that led to the firing were not immediately known.
Two Personnel Killed, One Undergoing Treatment
Head Constable (GD) Vishnu Prasad Baghel and Sub-Inspector (GD) Ramnawal Singh Yadav died in the firing, police said.
Assistant Sub-Inspector (Mane) Govind Sripul sustained injuries in the incident and was admitted to a private hospital for treatment.
His condition was not immediately disclosed.
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Police Confirm Incident at Nagaon Camp
Police confirmed that the incident took place inside the CRPF's 34 Battalion camp in Katimari, located in Assam's Nagaon district.
Authorities have not yet disclosed what may have triggered the shooting.
Further details are awaited as the investigation progresses.
Frequently Asked Questions
What incident occurred at the CRPF camp in Nagaon?
Who was identified as the officer responsible for the shooting?
Assistant Sub-Inspector (GD) Ballani Premabaram was identified as the officer who allegedly opened fire on his colleagues. He later died by suicide.
Were there any casualties from the shooting incident?
Yes, Head Constable (GD) Vishnu Prasad Baghel and Sub-Inspector (GD) Ramnawal Singh Yadav died. Assistant Sub-Inspector (Mane) Govind Sripul was injured.
Where did the shooting incident take place?
The incident occurred at the CRPF's 34 Battalion camp in Katimari, located in Assam's Nagaon district.