CRPF Shoots Dead Two Colleagues, Injures Another Before Killing Self In Assam

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom CRPF officer shot two colleagues, killing two.

He also injured another, then died by suicide.

Incident occurred at Assam camp; motive remains unknown.

A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) officer allegedly shot dead two of his colleagues, injured another and then died by suicide at a battalion camp in Assam's Nagaon district on Tuesday morning, police said.

The incident occurred at around 7 am at the CRPF's 34 Battalion camp in Katimari, Nagaon, according to officials.

Police identified the accused as Assistant Sub-Inspector (GD) Ballani Premabaram, who was on duty at the camp's main gate when the firing took place.

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Officer Allegedly Opened Fire on Colleagues

Nagaon Deputy Superintendent of Police (Headquarters) Paramita Sarkar told PTI that Premabaram allegedly opened fire on fellow CRPF personnel before turning the weapon on himself.

Police said the officer died at the scene after allegedly shooting himself.

The circumstances that led to the firing were not immediately known.

Two Personnel Killed, One Undergoing Treatment

Head Constable (GD) Vishnu Prasad Baghel and Sub-Inspector (GD) Ramnawal Singh Yadav died in the firing, police said.

Assistant Sub-Inspector (Mane) Govind Sripul sustained injuries in the incident and was admitted to a private hospital for treatment.

His condition was not immediately disclosed.

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Police Confirm Incident at Nagaon Camp

Police confirmed that the incident took place inside the CRPF's 34 Battalion camp in Katimari, located in Assam's Nagaon district.

Authorities have not yet disclosed what may have triggered the shooting.

Further details are awaited as the investigation progresses.