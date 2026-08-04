What Are The 9 Charges Against Udhayanidhi Stalin Over Remarks On Actor Trisha?

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Stalin dismissed charges; DMK cited political vendetta and misuse.

DMK leader and Leader of Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin was arrested on Tuesday after Tamil Nadu Police booked him under nine legal provisions over his alleged derogatory remarks about actor Trisha during a political rally in Thanjavur. The arrest follows an FIR filed by the women's wing of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), which accused Stalin of making objectionable comments during a speech on the Cauvery water dispute.

Stalin was detained from his Chennai residence by the Thanjavur East Police and later taken to Thanjavur. Reacting to the police action, he dismissed the case as "comedy" and alleged that his remarks had been distorted.

Why Was Udhayanidhi Stalin Arrested?

The controversy stems from a public meeting in Thanjavur where Udhayanidhi Stalin was addressing the Cauvery water dispute. During the speech, sections of the crowd reportedly began chanting actor Trisha's name.

Stalin then responded by saying, "Whether the water reaches anywhere else or not, it should reach there," before adding that he was referring to Cauvery water. The remarks triggered a massive political row, with the TVK alleging that they were derogatory and insulting towards the actor.

Based on the complaint, police registered an FIR and subsequently arrested the DMK leader.

ALSO READ: 'I Look At It As Comedy': Udhayanidhi Stalin Reacts After Detention Over Remarks On Actor Trisha

The 9 Charges Against Udhayanidhi Stalin

The FIR invokes nine legal provisions, including seven sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), one provision of the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act, and one section of the Information Technology Act.

The charges include:

Section 196, BNS : Promoting enmity between different groups.

: Promoting enmity between different groups. Section 192, BNS : Provoking a riot.

: Provoking a riot. Section 352, BNS : Intentional insult with intent to provoke a breach of peace.

: Intentional insult with intent to provoke a breach of peace. Section 79, BNS : Insulting the modesty of a woman.

: Insulting the modesty of a woman. Section 296(b), BNS : Uttering obscene words in a public place.

: Uttering obscene words in a public place. Section 61, BNS : Criminal conspiracy.

: Criminal conspiracy. Section 351(2), BNS : Criminal intimidation.

: Criminal intimidation. Section 4, Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women (Amendment) Act, 2002 : Harassment of women.

: Harassment of women. Section 67, Information Technology Act, 2000: Publishing or transmitting obscene material in electronic form.

Udhayanidhi Stalin Calls FIR 'Fake News'

Speaking to reporters after his detention, Stalin denied making any derogatory remarks and claimed that edited clips of his speech were being circulated to create controversy.

"They have propagated fake news by using 'Cut, Copy, Paste' to claim I said something I never said. I am not the kind of person to be intimidated by all this. I will face it legally," he said.

The DMK leader maintained that the allegations against him were politically motivated and vowed to challenge the case through legal means.

ALSO READ: Udhayanidhi Stalin's Controversial Remark On Trisha Krishnan Triggers Outrage; TVK MLA Says 'It Exposes Mindset'

DMK Alleges Political Vendetta

The arrest sparked sharp criticism from the DMK, with party MP Kanimozhi accusing the state government of misusing the police to target the Opposition.

In a post on X, Kanimozhi described the arrest as an "act of revenge" and alleged that the government was attempting to prevent Udhayanidhi Stalin from participating in the Assembly session.

"If the government wants to personally take revenge on the Opposition Leader, let it file a case and allow the court to decide. Arresting the Opposition Leader solely to prevent him from attending the Assembly is blatant cowardice," she said.

The case has further escalated the political confrontation between the ruling dispensation and the DMK, with the party expected to challenge both the FIR and the arrest in court.