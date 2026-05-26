Amit Shah Announces High-Level Committee On ‘Demographic Change’ And Illegal Immigration

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom High-level committee formed to study demographic changes in India.

Panel will examine impacts of illegal immigration and population shifts.

Justice Naolekar to chair committee, including Census Commissioner.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday announced that the Centre has constituted a high-level committee to examine demographic changes in the country linked to “illegal immigration and other unnatural causes”.

In a post on X, Shah said the committee had been formed following an announcement made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 15, 2025.

घुसपैठ और अन्य कारणों से Unnatural Demographic Change किसी भी राष्ट्र के वर्तमान व भविष्य के लिए एक बहुत बड़ी चुनौती है।



इसी चुनौती से निपटने के लिए 15 अगस्त 2025 को प्रधानमंत्री @narendramodi जी ने ‘High-Level Committee on Demographic Change’ की घोषणा की थी। मुझे बताते हुए हर्ष… — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) May 26, 2026

“To address this very challenge, on 15 August 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji had announced the ‘High-Level Committee on Demographic Change’. I am delighted to inform you that the government has now constituted this committee,” Shah said.

Justice Naolekar To Head Committee

According to Shah, the committee will be chaired by Justice Prakash Prabhakar Naolekar (Retd).

ALSO READ: Bengal Govt's Big Announcement: Fish-Rice Meals At Rs 5, Women To Get Rs 3,000 Monthly

The panel will also include the Census Commissioner, along with retired IAS officer Durga Shankar Mishra, retired IPS officer Balaji Srivastava, and economist Dr. Shamika Ravi as members.

The Joint Secretary (Foreigners-I) in the Ministry of Home Affairs will serve as the Member Secretary of the committee.

‘Linked To Sovereignty And National Security’

Shah described demographic change as a “serious issue” connected to sovereignty, national security, law and order, social structure and the preservation of tribal society.

“Demographic Change is a serious issue linked not only to our sovereignty but also to national security, law and order, profound changes in social structure, and the preservation of tribal society,” he said.

Committee To Study Population Shifts

The Home Minister said the panel would carry out a “comprehensive assessment” of demographic changes occurring across India due to illegal immigration and other “unnatural causes”.

According to Shah, the committee will also analyse “patterns of abnormal population shifts at the levels of religious and social communities” and recommend a “planned and time-bound solution” to address the issue.

ALSO READ: Jamiat Ulama-e-Hind Urges Muslims To Follow Govt Rules During Bakrid, Avoid Sharing Sacrifice Photos Online