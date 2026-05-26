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HomeNewsIndiaAmit Shah Announces High-Level Committee On ‘Demographic Change’ And Illegal Immigration

Amit Shah Announces High-Level Committee On ‘Demographic Change’ And Illegal Immigration

In a post on X, Shah said the committee had been formed following an announcement made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 15, 2025.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 26 May 2026 05:05 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • High-level committee formed to study demographic changes in India.
  • Panel will examine impacts of illegal immigration and population shifts.
  • Justice Naolekar to chair committee, including Census Commissioner.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday announced that the Centre has constituted a high-level committee to examine demographic changes in the country linked to “illegal immigration and other unnatural causes”.

In a post on X, Shah said the committee had been formed following an announcement made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 15, 2025.

“To address this very challenge, on 15 August 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji had announced the ‘High-Level Committee on Demographic Change’. I am delighted to inform you that the government has now constituted this committee,” Shah said.

Justice Naolekar To Head Committee

According to Shah, the committee will be chaired by Justice Prakash Prabhakar Naolekar (Retd).

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The panel will also include the Census Commissioner, along with retired IAS officer Durga Shankar Mishra, retired IPS officer Balaji Srivastava, and economist Dr. Shamika Ravi as members.

The Joint Secretary (Foreigners-I) in the Ministry of Home Affairs will serve as the Member Secretary of the committee.

‘Linked To Sovereignty And National Security’

Shah described demographic change as a “serious issue” connected to sovereignty, national security, law and order, social structure and the preservation of tribal society.

“Demographic Change is a serious issue linked not only to our sovereignty but also to national security, law and order, profound changes in social structure, and the preservation of tribal society,” he said.

Committee To Study Population Shifts

The Home Minister said the panel would carry out a “comprehensive assessment” of demographic changes occurring across India due to illegal immigration and other “unnatural causes”.

According to Shah, the committee will also analyse “patterns of abnormal population shifts at the levels of religious and social communities” and recommend a “planned and time-bound solution” to address the issue.

ALSO READ: Jamiat Ulama-e-Hind Urges Muslims To Follow Govt Rules During Bakrid, Avoid Sharing Sacrifice Photos Online

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the purpose of the high-level committee formed by the Indian government?

The committee will examine demographic changes in India linked to illegal immigration and other unnatural causes. It aims to conduct a comprehensive assessment and recommend solutions.

Who is chairing the High-Level Committee on Demographic Change?

The committee is chaired by Justice Prakash Prabhakar Naolekar (Retd). Other members include the Census Commissioner and several retired officials and an economist.

Why is demographic change considered a serious issue by the government?

Demographic change is linked to India's sovereignty, national security, law and order, and the preservation of its social structure and tribal society.

What specific aspects will the committee analyze regarding population shifts?

The committee will analyze patterns of abnormal population shifts at the levels of religious and social communities. It will also study changes due to illegal immigration and other unnatural causes.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 26 May 2026 03:55 PM (IST)
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Infiltration Home Minister Amit Shah High-level Committee Unnatural Demographic Change
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