Bengal Govt's Big Announcement: Fish-Rice Meals At Rs 5, Women To Get Rs 3,000 Monthly

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom West Bengal CM chairs meeting, announces state-wide welfare camps.

Annapurna Yojana forms released May 27 for scheme enrollment.

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari chaired an administrative review meeting in Kalyani on Tuesday involving officials and representatives from North 24 Parganas, Nadia, and Hooghly districts. The meeting also witnessed the presence of Trinamool Congress MLAs and MPs, marking a rare political development in the state.

Addressing the media after the meeting, the Chief Minister announced several welfare-related initiatives and administrative decisions.

He said public welfare camps would be organised across the state on June 15, 16, and 17 to help people access benefits under existing and upcoming schemes. According to him, beneficiaries will receive assistance linked to both Central and state government schemes that had remained pending.

Adhikari also announced that International Yoga Day would be celebrated across West Bengal “like a festival,” urging people to follow official AYUSH Ministry protocols instead of treating the event as a photo opportunity. He further said the AYUSH department would be separated from the Health Department and placed under a dedicated officer.

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Annapurna Yojana And Lakshmir Bhandar

Speaking about the proposed Annapurna Yojana, the Chief Minister said application forms for the scheme would be released on May 27 afternoon from Nabanna. He stated that beneficiaries would need to fill up the forms to enrol in the scheme and added that quicker enrolment would ensure faster access to benefits.

He clarified that the existing Lakshmir Bhandar scheme would continue alongside the rollout of Annapurna Yojana. Adhikari also said the Swasthya Sathi scheme would remain operational until it is integrated with Ayushman Bharat.

“The process for Annapurna Yojana will begin from tomorrow itself. As applications are submitted, Rs 3,000 will start reaching beneficiaries,” he said, adding that both online and offline application options would be available.

He also said, "Fish-rice meals will be made available for Rs 5 at 400 dedicated canteens across Bengal."

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‘Apnar Sarkarke Bolun’ to Replace Existing Site

The Chief Minister also announced that the “Mukhyamantrike Bolo” platform would be discontinued from next week and replaced by a new grievance platform called “Apnar Sarkarke Bolun” (Tell Your Government). He said the new name was suggested by Shamik Bhattacharya and had been approved by him.