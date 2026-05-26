Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Muslims urged to perform sacrifices responsibly and follow regulations.

Avoid sharing animal sacrifice pictures on social media.

Comply with laws and avoid sacrificing prohibited animals.

Maintain cleanliness and civic responsibility during the festival.

Ahead of Eid al-Adha celebrations, Arshad Madani, president of Jamiat Ulama-e-Hind, issued an appeal to Muslims across India urging them to perform sacrifices responsibly, strictly follow government regulations, and avoid sharing pictures of sacrificial animals on social media. In his message, Madani emphasised that sacrifice, or Qurbani, remains an essential religious obligation in Islam for financially capable Muslims and should not be abandoned under any circumstances. At the same time, he stressed the importance of exercising caution and maintaining communal harmony during the festival.

Madani Urges Muslims To Avoid Prohibited Animals

Addressing concerns surrounding Eid al-Adha sacrifices, Madani advised Muslims to fully comply with laws and administrative guidelines while performing religious rituals. He stated that prohibited animals should not be sacrificed and suggested that Muslims opt for religiously permissible alternatives to avoid unnecessary tensions.

According to Madani, “Muslims should not sacrifice prohibited animals.” He further instructed, “Follow government orders completely while performing the sacrifice.”

Madani also noted that if difficulties arise in certain areas, sacrifices should be carried out in consultation with local authorities and influential community members to ensure peace and order are maintained.

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Warning Against Social Media Posts

The Jamiat chief specifically cautioned against posting photographs or videos of sacrificial animals online, saying such acts should be avoided, particularly for publicity purposes. “Do not share any picture of sacrificial animal on social media,” Madani said.

He warned that social media activity surrounding sacrifices could create avoidable tensions and urged the community to act responsibly during the festival period. Madani suggested that if local circumstances prevent sacrifices in certain places, Muslims should perform the ritual in nearby locations where no restrictions or tensions exist.

He also recommended that at least a goat be sacrificed in areas facing difficulties so that the religious obligation can still be fulfilled while minimizing conflict.

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Appeal For Cleanliness And Restraint During Eid

Along with religious guidance, Madani strongly emphasized maintaining cleanliness and civic responsibility during Eid al-Adha celebrations.

He advised people not to dump animal remains on roads, in drains, or in public places, stressing that waste should be disposed of properly to prevent foul smell and public inconvenience.

Madani also appealed for patience and restraint in the event of disputes or provocation by communal elements.

He stated that if disturbances occur, complaints should be lodged with local police authorities peacefully and lawfully rather than escalating tensions.