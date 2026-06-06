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HomeNewsIndiaDelhi To Siliguri In 6 Hours: Ashwini Vaishnaw Unveils Bullet Train Corridor Through UP, Bihar & Bengal

Delhi To Siliguri In 6 Hours: Ashwini Vaishnaw Unveils Bullet Train Corridor Through UP, Bihar & Bengal

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced a bullet train corridor linking Delhi and Siliguri, cutting travel time to six hours.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 06 Jun 2026 03:35 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Union Minister announced Delhi-Siliguri bullet train project.
  • This high-speed corridor will reduce travel to six hours.
  • Central railway investment in West Bengal significantly increased.
  • Kolkata Metro expanding, new generation trains planned.

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Saturday announced an ambitious high-speed rail project connecting Delhi and Siliguri, unveiling plans for a bullet train corridor that would significantly reduce travel time between the national capital and North Bengal. The proposed route will pass through key cities including Lucknow, Varanasi and Patna before reaching Siliguri, creating a major transportation link across northern and eastern India. According to the minister, the journey that currently takes several hours by conventional rail will be reduced dramatically once the project becomes operational.

Bullet Train To Connect Delhi and Siliguri

Speaking about the proposed corridor, Vaishnaw said the project would mark a significant step forward in India's high-speed rail ambitions. “A bullet train project will come to West Bengal. It will connect Delhi and Siliguri via Lucknow, Varanasi and Patna. The journey will take only six hours by bullet train,” Vaishnaw announced, as per a report on News18.

The proposed network is expected to improve connectivity between major economic and cultural centres across Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and West Bengal, while also enhancing access to North Bengal, a key gateway to the Northeast.

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Centre Highlights Rise In Railway Investment

The Railway Minister also highlighted the increase in central investment in West Bengal's railway infrastructure under the Narendra Modi government.

Drawing a comparison with previous allocations, Vaishnaw said, “The UPA government had allocated Rs 4,000 crore. Today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has allocated Rs 14,205 crore for the development of railways in West Bengal.”

He further alleged that several railway projects had faced delays due to a lack of approvals from the previous state administration.

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Metro Expansion & New Trains For Bengal

Vaishnaw pointed to a series of railway and metro initiatives undertaken in West Bengal in recent years. According to the minister, the state was among the first in the country to receive Vande Bharat Sleeper and Amrit Bharat trains. He also noted that 45 kilometres of metro rail infrastructure have been completed in Kolkata during the current government's tenure.

Looking ahead, he announced plans to introduce 60 next-generation trains for the Kolkata Metro over the next five years, a move aimed at modernising the city's urban transit system.

Suvendu Adhikari Promises Full Support

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari stressed the importance of improved cooperation between the state and the Centre in pushing infrastructure projects forward. The chief minister also assured full support on land acquisition and project execution.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What new rail and metro initiatives are planned for West Bengal?

West Bengal received Vande Bharat Sleeper and Amrit Bharat trains, and 45 km of Kolkata Metro is completed. Plans include introducing 60 next-generation trains for Kolkata Metro over the next five years.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 06 Jun 2026 03:34 PM (IST)
Tags :
Indian Railways Bullet Train Kolkata.metro West Bengal Siliguri Suvendu Adhikari Ashwini Vaishnaw DELHI
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