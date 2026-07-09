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English NewsLifestyleWhy Are Pakodas And Tea Irresistible In The Rainy Season? Experts Explain

Why Are Pakodas And Tea Irresistible In The Rainy Season? Experts Explain

Why do tea and pakodas become irresistible during the rainy season? Know the science, emotions and healthier snack options that make monsoon cravings so special.

Written By : ABP Live Lifestyle |  Edited By: Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 09 Jul 2026 06:03 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Enjoy monsoon snacks moderately, consider healthier homemade alternatives.

The moment the first raindrops hit the ground, something changes. The weather becomes cooler, the air smells fresh, and suddenly, a steaming cup of tea with crispy pakodas feels almost impossible to resist. It’s a scene that plays out in countless homes every monsoon. Social media fills up with pictures of hot snacks, cafés become busier, and families gather over plates of pakodas, roasted corn, spicy noodles, and samosas. But have you ever wondered why this craving feels so strong? Is it because our body needs fried food during the rainy season, or is there something else behind it? According to experts, the answer has more to do with our mind than our stomach.

Monsoon Brings Back Happy Memories

Experts believe our love for monsoon snacks is deeply connected to nostalgia. For many people, rainy days remind them of childhood evenings spent watching the rain with family, sipping hot tea, sharing pakodas, or eating roasted corn from a roadside stall. These happy moments become stored in our memory over the years. When the monsoon returns, the brain automatically links the weather with those comforting experiences. As a result, we start craving the same foods, not because we're hungry, but because they remind us of moments that made us feel happy and safe.

ALSO READ | Stay One Step Ahead This Monsoon With These 5 Smart Lifestyle Habits

Why Hot And Crispy Foods Feel So Comforting

There’s also a scientific reason why pakodas and tea seem extra satisfying during the rains. Experts say foods that are high in carbohydrates, fat, and salt activate the brain's reward system, making us feel good almost instantly. At the same time, the cool weather naturally makes us want something warm. A hot cup of tea, a bowl of soup, or freshly fried snacks provide both physical warmth and emotional comfort, which is why they feel so satisfying on a rainy day. Lifestyle also plays a role. During the monsoon, many people spend more time indoors, work from home, or cut down on outdoor activities. Less movement, boredom, and longer screen time often lead to mindless snacking. That's why experts suggest pausing for a moment before reaching for another snack and asking yourself, "Am I really hungry, or am I simply craving comfort?"

Can You Enjoy Pakodas Without Feeling Guilty?

The good news is that nutrition experts don't believe you need to avoid pakodas completely. Healthy eating isn't about giving up your favourite foods it's about enjoying them in moderation. If possible, prepare pakodas at home using fresh vegetables and clean oil. Baking them or using an air fryer can help reduce the amount of oil while still keeping them delicious. Watching your portion size is equally important.

ALSO READ | Monsoon Can Trigger Respiratory Allergies; Here's How To Stay Protected

Healthier Options For Monsoon Cravings

If you find yourself craving snacks every day during the rainy season, try mixing things up with healthier choices. Roasted makhana, roasted chickpeas, peanuts, corn chaat, sprouts chaat, dhokla, besan chilla, homemade vegetable sandwiches, and poha are all nutritious options that are rich in protein and fibre. These foods keep you full for longer, satisfy your cravings, and provide better nutrition than deep-fried snacks. At the end of the day, there's nothing wrong with enjoying tea and pakodas while watching the rain. After all, monsoon is as much about emotions and memories as it is about the weather. The key is to enjoy your favourite seasonal treats mindfully, without letting occasional cravings turn into a daily habit.

Frequently Asked Questions

What are some healthy alternatives for monsoon cravings?

Try roasted makhana, chickpeas, peanuts, corn chaat, or sprouts chaat. Homemade vegetable sandwiches, dhokla, besan chilla, and poha are also nutritious options.

About the author ABP Live Lifestyle

ABP Live Lifestyle curates stories around health, wellness, fashion, beauty, travel and everyday living, tracking trends, expert advice and seasonal essentials, while blending practical tips with cultural insights to help readers make smarter choices, live better, and stay in step with changing lifestyles.
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Published at : 09 Jul 2026 06:03 PM (IST)
Tags :
Monsoon Food Cravings Pakoda And Tea Rainy Season Snacks
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