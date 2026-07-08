Monsoon Can Trigger Respiratory Allergies; Here's How To Stay Protected

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Monsoon conditions significantly worsen respiratory allergies like asthma.

Humidity boosts mold, dust mites, pollen, and fungal spores.

Keep indoor areas dry, clean furnishings, monitor outdoor conditions.

Manage existing allergies, consult doctor if symptoms worsen.

Monsoon offers a pleasant respite from the scorching heat, but it also produces conditions that can aggravate a variety of respiratory allergies. Particularly in those with asthma or other allergic diseases, increased humidity, damp interior spaces, mould growth, and higher concentrations of airborne allergens can worsen the airways. Millions of individuals worldwide suffer from allergic respiratory illnesses, and environmental elements like humidity and poor air quality can exacerbate symptoms, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

According to medical professionals, identifying typical triggers and adopting precautions can help lessen flare-ups during the rainy season.

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Respiratory Allergies To Watch During The Monsoon

1- Mould Allergy: Mould grows on walls, ceilings, carpets and furniture when there is persistent moisture throughout the rainy season. Mould spores discharged into the air can cause sneezing, nasal congestion, coughing, wheezing and watery eyes, particularly in those with asthma or allergic rhinitis, according to the American Academy of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology (AAAAI).

2- Dust Mite Allergy: Dust mites can grow quickly in mattresses, pillows, curtains and upholstered furniture due to humidity. The Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America (AAFA) states that dust mite exposure can exacerbate asthma symptoms by causing frequent sneezing, itchy eyes, clogged noses and coughing at night.

3- Pollen Allergy: Grass and weeds frequently release pollen both before and after storms, despite the fact that pollen levels are typically lower during periods of severe rainfall. The UK Met Office claims that shifting weather patterns might increase exposure to specific pollen, which can result in hay fever symptoms like runny nose, itchy throat and red, watery eyes.

4- Fungal Spore Allergy: In addition to indoor mould, humid weather significantly increases the quantity of outdoor fungal spores. The European Academy of Allergy and Clinical Immunology (EAACI) states that in susceptible people, breathing fungal spores can cause asthma episodes, coughing and allergic rhinitis.

5- Pet Dander Allergy: Pets spend more time indoors during periods of severe rain, which increases their exposure to dander. The American Lung Association states that tiny skin flakes excreted by dogs and cats can linger in the air for extended periods of time and exacerbate allergy symptoms in susceptible individuals.

Four Simple Ways To Reduce Your Risk

1- Keep Indoor Spaces Dry: Health professionals advise enhancing ventilation, utilising exhaust fans or dehumidifiers whenever feasible and quickly fixing water leaks. Reducing indoor moisture helps prevent the growth of mould and enhances indoor air quality, according to the NHS.

2- Clean Soft Furnishings Regularly: Vacuum carpets and upholstered furniture with HEPA-filter vacuums when available, wash bed linens in hot water once a week, and keep dust from building up. Frequent cleaning aids in lowering allergies and dust mites in the house.

3- Monitor Outdoor Air, Pollen Conditions: When pollen counts are high or right after a storm, if symptoms develop, those with allergies or asthma should avoid going outside. Reducing the amount of allergens entering the house can also be achieved by keeping windows closed during times of high pollen exposure.

4- Manage Existing Allergies Properly: The British Society for Allergy & Clinical Immunology (BSACI) states that individuals with asthma or allergic rhinitis should continue taking their prescribed drugs, have rescue inhalers close at hand and consult a doctor if their symptoms worsen or become more frequent.

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During the rainy season, respiratory allergies are common, but they don't have to interfere with day-to-day activities. Allergy experts claim that identifying common triggers like mould, dust mites, pollen, fungal spores and pet dander, as well as keeping a clean, dry indoor environment and heeding the right medical advice, can greatly lessen allergy flare-ups. Early prevention can help safeguard respiratory health and make the monsoon season safer and more comfortable for allergy sufferers.







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