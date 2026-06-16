During the monsoon, the real discomfort comes from high humidity, not just temperature. The air feels heavy and sticky due to excess moisture, making rooms uncomfortable even with regular cooling.
Want A Cooler, Less Humid Home This Monsoon? Try This AC Mode
Monsoon humidity makes rooms feel sticky. AC Dry Mode removes excess moisture, improving comfort and often using less electricity than normal cooling mode.
- High monsoon humidity causes discomfort despite air conditioning.
- Experts recommend using AC's Dry Mode for comfort.
- Dry Mode removes excess moisture, ensuring a pleasant environment.
- This mode also reduces electricity use, keeps air fresher.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What causes discomfort during the monsoon, even with an AC running?
Which AC mode is best for humid monsoon weather?
Experts recommend using Dry Mode during the monsoon. This mode primarily pulls excess moisture out of the air, making the room feel more comfortable and lighter rather than just focusing on cooling.
How does Dry Mode improve comfort during humid conditions?
Dry Mode removes excess moisture from the air, which is the primary cause of stickiness and discomfort in humid conditions. This makes the room feel lighter and fresher, often with lower electricity usage.
How can I activate Dry Mode on my air conditioner?
To activate Dry Mode, use the 'Mode' button on your AC remote. Scroll through the options (Cool, Fan, Auto) until you select Dry Mode, which is usually indicated by a water droplet symbol on the display.