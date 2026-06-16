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HomeLifestyleWant A Cooler, Less Humid Home This Monsoon? Try This AC Mode

Want A Cooler, Less Humid Home This Monsoon? Try This AC Mode

Monsoon humidity makes rooms feel sticky. AC Dry Mode removes excess moisture, improving comfort and often using less electricity than normal cooling mode.

Reported By : ABP Live Lifestyle |  Edited By: Arfa Javaid
Updated at : 16 Jun 2026 11:39 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • High monsoon humidity causes discomfort despite air conditioning.
  • Experts recommend using AC's Dry Mode for comfort.
  • Dry Mode removes excess moisture, ensuring a pleasant environment.
  • This mode also reduces electricity use, keeps air fresher.

During the monsoon, the real discomfort often isn’t the temperature it’s the humidity. The air feels heavy and sticky, and even a running AC sometimes doesn’t seem to help much. That’s where Dry Mode comes in handy.

Which AC Setting Actually Makes Your Room Feel Comfortable?

When the rains arrive, the weather may feel cooler outside, but indoors it often feels quite the opposite. High humidity makes the air feel damp and uncomfortable, which is why many people keep adjusting their AC settings without getting real relief.

The key thing to understand is that comfort isn’t just about lowering the temperature. If moisture stays in the air, the room can still feel stuffy and sweaty. That’s why experts often suggest switching to a specific mode during the monsoon, which most air conditioners already include.

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Which AC Mode Works Best In Monsoon?

Most experts recommend using Dry Mode in this season. Even when it’s not very hot, humidity levels stay high enough to make you feel sticky and uneasy.

Dry Mode doesn’t focus mainly on cooling the room. Instead, it pulls excess moisture out of the air, which is what actually makes the space feel more comfortable. To do this, the AC’s compressor and fan operate in a slightly different way than in normal cooling mode.

Why Dry Mode Feels Better

One of the biggest advantages of Dry Mode is that it can also help reduce electricity usage compared to regular cooling. Since the compressor doesn’t run continuously, energy consumption is often lower.

More importantly, it makes the room feel lighter and fresher during humid weather, which is exactly what you need in the monsoon.

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How To Turn On Dry Mode

It’s quite simple. Just use the Mode button on your AC remote and scroll through the options Cool, Fan, Auto, and Dry. Select Dry Mode when it appears.

You’ll usually see it marked with a water droplet symbol on the display.

Once you select it, the AC automatically starts working to reduce moisture in the room, making the environment feel more pleasant and breathable.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What causes discomfort during the monsoon, even with an AC running?

During the monsoon, the real discomfort comes from high humidity, not just temperature. The air feels heavy and sticky due to excess moisture, making rooms uncomfortable even with regular cooling.

Which AC mode is best for humid monsoon weather?

Experts recommend using Dry Mode during the monsoon. This mode primarily pulls excess moisture out of the air, making the room feel more comfortable and lighter rather than just focusing on cooling.

How does Dry Mode improve comfort during humid conditions?

Dry Mode removes excess moisture from the air, which is the primary cause of stickiness and discomfort in humid conditions. This makes the room feel lighter and fresher, often with lower electricity usage.

How can I activate Dry Mode on my air conditioner?

To activate Dry Mode, use the 'Mode' button on your AC remote. Scroll through the options (Cool, Fan, Auto) until you select Dry Mode, which is usually indicated by a water droplet symbol on the display.

About the author ABP Live Lifestyle

ABP Live Lifestyle curates stories around health, wellness, fashion, beauty, travel and everyday living, tracking trends, expert advice and seasonal essentials, while blending practical tips with cultural insights to help readers make smarter choices, live better, and stay in step with changing lifestyles.
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Published at : 16 Jun 2026 11:39 AM (IST)
Tags :
Monsoon Humidity
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