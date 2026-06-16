Want A Cooler, Less Humid Home This Monsoon? Try This AC Mode

During the monsoon, the real discomfort often isn’t the temperature it’s the humidity. The air feels heavy and sticky, and even a running AC sometimes doesn’t seem to help much. That’s where Dry Mode comes in handy.

Which AC Setting Actually Makes Your Room Feel Comfortable?

When the rains arrive, the weather may feel cooler outside, but indoors it often feels quite the opposite. High humidity makes the air feel damp and uncomfortable, which is why many people keep adjusting their AC settings without getting real relief.

The key thing to understand is that comfort isn’t just about lowering the temperature. If moisture stays in the air, the room can still feel stuffy and sweaty. That’s why experts often suggest switching to a specific mode during the monsoon, which most air conditioners already include.

ALSO READ | Why Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra And Anushka Sharma Swear By Oiling Hair

Which AC Mode Works Best In Monsoon?

Most experts recommend using Dry Mode in this season. Even when it’s not very hot, humidity levels stay high enough to make you feel sticky and uneasy.

Dry Mode doesn’t focus mainly on cooling the room. Instead, it pulls excess moisture out of the air, which is what actually makes the space feel more comfortable. To do this, the AC’s compressor and fan operate in a slightly different way than in normal cooling mode.

Why Dry Mode Feels Better

One of the biggest advantages of Dry Mode is that it can also help reduce electricity usage compared to regular cooling. Since the compressor doesn’t run continuously, energy consumption is often lower.

More importantly, it makes the room feel lighter and fresher during humid weather, which is exactly what you need in the monsoon.

ALSO READ | 5 Chic Ways To Drape A Saree Based On Your Body Shape

How To Turn On Dry Mode

It’s quite simple. Just use the Mode button on your AC remote and scroll through the options Cool, Fan, Auto, and Dry. Select Dry Mode when it appears.

You’ll usually see it marked with a water droplet symbol on the display.

Once you select it, the AC automatically starts working to reduce moisture in the room, making the environment feel more pleasant and breathable.