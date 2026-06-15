Why Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra And Anushka Sharma Swear By Oiling Hair

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Studies confirm coconut oil effectively reduces hair protein loss.

The shiny, thick and silky hair of Bollywood actresses often leaves people curious about how they manage to keep it looking so healthy. Despite packed shooting schedules, frequent styling, heat tools, bright lights and constant travel, their hair still appears strong and well-maintained. While salon treatments and professional stylists are definitely part of their routine, many experts believe traditional hair oiling still plays a big role. Several Bollywood stars continue to rely on simple, time-tested oils that are commonly found in Indian households.

Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ Hair Secrets

Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra Jonas are often linked with coconut oil when it comes to hair care. Deepika is said to enjoy warm oil massages for her scalp, believing it helps protect her hair from pollution and everyday damage. Priyanka Chopra reportedly mixes coconut oil with amla oil to give her hair extra nourishment and strength.

Kareena Kapoor Khan And Anushka Sharma’s Hair Care Choices

Kareena Kapoor Khan prefers a more customised approach, blending coconut, castor, almond and olive oils for deeper nourishment. Anushka Sharma, meanwhile, is known to rely on castor oil, which experts suggest may help improve scalp circulation and support healthier hair growth over time.

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Katrina Kaif And Madhuri Dixit’s Traditional Hair Rituals

Katrina Kaif’s routine is inspired by Ayurveda, using oils infused with onion, curry leaves, amla and fenugreek seeds. Madhuri Dixit follows a similar traditional method, often using coconut oil infused with onion and curry leaves, which are believed to help strengthen hair from the roots.

Malaika Arora And Alia Bhatt’s Modern Hair Picks

Malaika Arora uses a mix of coconut, olive and castor oils with curry leaves for added shine and nourishment. Alia Bhatt prefers lightweight argan oil, which helps control frizz and keeps her hair smooth without feeling heavy or greasy.

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What Experts And Studies Suggest

Hair oiling is still widely trusted today, and some research supports its benefits. A study published by the National Institutes of Health suggests that coconut oil may help reduce protein loss in hair. Experts also say its structure allows it to penetrate the hair shaft more effectively than many other oils, helping keep hair nourished, protected and healthier over time.