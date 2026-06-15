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HomeLifestyle5 Chic Ways To Drape A Saree Based On Your Body Shape

5 Chic Ways To Drape A Saree Based On Your Body Shape

The right saree fabric and drape can enhance every body type - from hourglass to apple shape - helping you look elegant, well-balanced, and confident.

Reported By : ABP Live Lifestyle |  Edited By: Arfa Javaid
Updated at : 15 Jun 2026 08:21 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Inverted triangle needs structured sarees with a straight pallu.

Buying a beautiful saree online is easy, but often it doesn’t look quite the same when you try it on as it does on the model. The difference is not your body, but usually the fabric and the way the saree is draped. Choosing the right fabric and draping style can truly enhance your overall appearance and confidence. Here are 6 ways to style your saree based on your body shape

1. If you have an hourglass body shape, where the shoulders and hips are fairly balanced and the waist is well defined, soft, flowy fabrics like chiffon, georgette, crepe, and light satin are ideal. They naturally fall well on the body and beautifully highlight your curves without looking heavy.


5 Chic Ways To Drape A Saree Based On Your Body Shape

 

2. For a pear-shaped body, where the upper body is slimmer and the hips are wider, georgette, chiffon, and soft Mysore silk work well. Choosing sarees with heavier pallus, zari work, or bold prints helps draw attention upwards and creates a more balanced look.


5 Chic Ways To Drape A Saree Based On Your Body Shape

 

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3. If you have an apple-shaped body, where the midsection and bust are fuller, opt for fabrics like soft Tussar silk, lightweight Kanjivaram, and crepe. Draping the pallu in a relaxed way can help create a longer, more balanced silhouette and add elegance.


5 Chic Ways To Drape A Saree Based On Your Body Shape

 

4. If your waist, bust, and hips are almost the same width, you have a rectangular body shape. In this case, sarees in fabrics like organza, tissue silk, linen, and Banarasi brocade can work beautifully, as they add structure and create the illusion of curves.


5 Chic Ways To Drape A Saree Based On Your Body Shape

 

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5. For an inverted triangle body shape, where the shoulders are broader and the hips are narrower, Banarasi silk, raw silk, and structured Kanjivaram sarees are a great choice. A straight pallu drape helps balance the overall look and adds proportion.

At the end of the day, a saree looks its best when it suits your body type and is worn with confidence. The right fabric and draping style can make any saree look graceful, flattering, and effortlessly stylish.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What saree fabrics are suitable for a rectangular body shape?

Rectangular body shapes benefit from fabrics like organza, tissue silk, linen, and Banarasi brocade. These fabrics add structure and create the illusion of curves.

About the author ABP Live Lifestyle

ABP Live Lifestyle curates stories around health, wellness, fashion, beauty, travel and everyday living, tracking trends, expert advice and seasonal essentials, while blending practical tips with cultural insights to help readers make smarter choices, live better, and stay in step with changing lifestyles.
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Published at : 15 Jun 2026 08:21 PM (IST)
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