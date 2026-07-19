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English NewsLifestyleTravelBudget Traveller | 5 places to visit in monsoon under 10k

Budget Traveller | 5 places to visit in monsoon under 10k

Planning a budget monsoon trip? Explore 5 beautiful destinations including Munnar, Udaipur, Coorg, Lonavala, and Rishikesh where you can enjoy nature, adventure, and scenic views under Rs 10,000.

Written By : ABP Live Lifestyle |  Edited By: Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 19 Jul 2026 01:27 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Monsoon offers India's natural beauty with budget-friendly trips.
  • Munnar, Udaipur, Coorg present diverse, scenic, and cultural experiences.
  • Lonavala and Rishikesh offer misty hills, adventure, and spirituality.
  • Smart planning ensures memorable trips stay within ₹10,000.

Monsoon is one of the best times to explore India’s natural beauty, with lush green landscapes, misty hills, waterfalls and pleasant weather. If you are looking for a refreshing trip without spending too much, several destinations offer memorable experiences within a budget of Rs 10,000 per person. From hill stations to lakeside escapes, these places are perfect for a pocket-friendly rainy season holiday.

1. Munnar, Kerala – A Green Paradise During Monsoon

Surrounded by tea gardens, mist-covered hills and waterfalls, Munnar becomes even more beautiful during the rainy season. Visitors can explore tea estates, visit viewpoints like Top Station, and enjoy the peaceful charm of Kerala’s Western Ghats. Approximate Budget: Rs 8,000–Rs 10,000 per person (including budget stay, food and local travel)
Best For: Nature lovers, couples, and photography enthusiasts

2. Udaipur, Rajasthan – Royal Charm With Monsoon Views

Known as the “City of Lakes”, Udaipur offers a unique monsoon experience with scenic lakes, palaces and Aravalli hills covered in greenery. The rainy season adds a romantic charm to places like Lake Pichola and Sajjangarh Monsoon Palace.

Approximate Budget: Rs 5,000–Rs 8,000 per person
Best For: Heritage lovers, families, and weekend travellers

ALSO READ | Budget Traveller | Explore These 5 Offbeat Weekend Getaways For Under Rs 20,000

3. Coorg, Karnataka – Misty Hills And Waterfalls

Coorg, also known as Kodagu, turns into a lush green retreat during the monsoon. The region is famous for coffee plantations, waterfalls, and peaceful homestays. Tourists can visit Abbey Falls, Raja’s Seat and explore the natural beauty of the Western Ghats.

Approximate Budget: Rs 7,000–Rs 10,000 per person
Best For: Adventure seekers and nature enthusiasts

4. Lonavala, Maharashtra – A Perfect Rainy Season Escape

Located near Mumbai and Pune, Lonavala is among the most popular monsoon destinations in India. The town comes alive with waterfalls, foggy mountains, and scenic viewpoints. Places like Bhushi Dam, Tiger Point and Rajmachi Fort attract thousands of visitors during the rainy season.

Approximate Budget: Rs3,000–Rs 7,000 per person
Best For: Short trips, friends, and budget travellers

ALSO READ | Budget Traveller | How To Plan A Cheap Goa Trip In Summer 2026

5. Rishikesh, Uttarakhand – Adventure And Serenity Together

Rishikesh offers a mix of spirituality, adventure, and natural beauty. During the monsoon, the surrounding hills become greener, making activities like riverside walks, café hopping, and exploring temples a memorable experience.

Approximate Budget: Rs 5,000–Rs 8,000 per person
Best For: Backpackers, solo travellers and adventure lovers

Plan Your Monsoon Trip Smartly

Travelling during the monsoon can be budget-friendly if you book stays in advance, use public transport and choose local food options. While rainfall may affect travel plans occasionally, proper planning can help you enjoy India’s scenic destinations without exceeding a Rs 10,000 budget.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the typical budget for a monsoon trip to these destinations?

The budget for these trips ranges from ₹3,000 to ₹10,000 per person. This estimate generally covers budget stay, food, and local transportation.

Why is monsoon considered a good time to visit India?

Monsoon is ideal for exploring India's natural beauty, featuring lush green landscapes, misty hills, and waterfalls. The pleasant weather enhances the travel experience.

What tips are provided for planning a budget-friendly monsoon trip?

To save money, book accommodations in advance, use public transport, and opt for local food. Smart planning helps enjoy scenic destinations without overspending.

About the author ABP Live Lifestyle

ABP Live Lifestyle curates stories around health, wellness, fashion, beauty, travel and everyday living, tracking trends, expert advice and seasonal essentials, while blending practical tips with cultural insights to help readers make smarter choices, live better, and stay in step with changing lifestyles.
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Published at : 19 Jul 2026 01:27 PM (IST)
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Monsoon Travel Budget Trips India Places To Visit In Monsoon
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