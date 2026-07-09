Budget Traveller | Explore These 5 Offbeat Weekend Getaways For Under Rs 20,000

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom North Bengal provides peaceful monsoon escapes under Rs 20,000.

Reach via train/flight; visit Mirik, Rishop, Temi Tea Estate.

Lava, Lolegaon, Sittong offer nature, maintaining overall budget.

If you're tired of battling traffic and overcrowded tourist spots in Manali, Shimla, or Rishikesh every holiday season, this monsoon is the perfect time to head somewhere quieter. North Bengal is home to several hidden gems where mist-covered hills, lush tea gardens, dense forests, and peaceful villages offer the ideal escape from Delhi's scorching heat. The best part? A comfortable 3-4 day trip to these destinations can be planned within a budget of Rs 20,000 per person.

How To Reach North Bengal On A Budget

Travellers from Delhi can choose between train and flight. The Rajdhani Express from New Delhi to New Jalpaiguri (NJP) is one of the most convenient options, with one-way fares starting at around Rs 3,500. A round trip costs approximately Rs7,000. If you're short on time, flights to Bagdogra Airport are available, although ticket prices depend on when you book. Booking a few weeks in advance usually helps secure better fares. From Bagdogra, shared jeeps and private taxis are easily available for destinations across North Bengal and nearby Sikkim.

Mirik: Lakes, Tea Gardens And Peaceful Walks

Located about 53 km from Bagdogra Airport, Mirik is a charming hill station that can be reached in around 2 to 2.5 hours. The town is famous for Sumendu Lake, rolling tea estates, pine forests, orange orchards, and the scenic Ramite Dara Viewpoint. Visitors can enjoy boating, lakeside strolls, and breathtaking views throughout the monsoon.

Estimated Budget:

Stay: Rs 500-Rs 800 per night (homestay)

Rs 500-Rs 800 per night (homestay) Local Transport And Sightseeing: Rs 1,000-Rs 1,500

Rs 1,000-Rs 1,500 Food: Rs 600-Rs 800 per day

Rs 600-Rs 800 per day Approximate 2-Day Cost: Rs 3,000-Rs 4,500 per person

ALSO READ | Budget Traveller | Explore Wayanad In Three Days Under Rs 20,000

Rishop: A Quiet Village With Stunning Kanchenjunga Views

Situated around 121 km from Bagdogra, Rishop is a peaceful Lepcha village that offers spectacular views of Kanchenjunga. Nature lovers can explore Neora Valley National Park, Changey Falls, and Jhandi Dara Viewpoint, making it an ideal destination for those looking to unwind away from crowded tourist towns.

Estimated Budget:

Stay: Around Rs 1,500 per night

Around Rs 1,500 per night Food: Rs 700-Rs 900 per day

Rs 700-Rs 900 per day Local Sightseeing: Rs 1,000-Rs 1,500

Rs 1,000-Rs 1,500 Approximate 2-Day Cost: Rs 5,000-Rs 6,000 per person

Temi Tea Estate: Stay Amid Lush Tea Gardens

Located about 121 km from Bagdogra in Namchi, South Sikkim, Temi Tea Estate is one of the region's most picturesque tea plantations. Visitors can walk through endless tea gardens, learn about tea processing, enjoy mountain views, and experience the peaceful atmosphere that surrounds the estate. The Temi Guest House offers comfortable accommodation along with meals, making it an excellent value-for-money option.

Estimated Budget:

Stay With Meals: Around Rs 1,500 per person per night

Around Rs 1,500 per person per night Local Transport And Sightseeing: Rs 1,000-Rs 1,500

Rs 1,000-Rs 1,500 Approximate 2-Day Cost: Rs 4,500-Rs 5,500 per person

Lava And Lolegaon: Forest Trails And Himalayan Views

Lava, located about 105-110 km from Bagdogra, is known for its beautiful Buddhist monastery and proximity to Neora Valley National Park. Nearby Lolegaon, around 103-105 km away, is famous for its dense forests, canopy walk, and panoramic views of Kanchenjunga. These neighbouring destinations are perfect for travellers who enjoy nature walks, birdwatching, and peaceful mountain landscapes.

Estimated Budget:

Stay With Meals: Around Rs 1,500 per person per night

Around Rs 1,500 per person per night Local Sightseeing And Transport: Rs 1,000-Rs 1,500

Rs 1,000-Rs 1,500 Approximate 2-Day Cost: Rs 5,000-Rs 6,000 per person

ALSO READ | Budget Traveller | How To Plan A Cheap Goa Trip In Summer 2026

Sittong: The Orange Valley Of Darjeeling

Just 60 km from Bagdogra, Sittong is a hidden gem often called the Orange Valley of Darjeeling. Surrounded by forests and hills, the village is known for its orange orchards, scenic beauty, and relaxed pace of life. Popular attractions include Sittong Monastery, Lepcha Falls, Jogighat Bridge, and Ahaldara Viewpoint. Staying in a local homestay allows visitors to enjoy authentic home-cooked meals and experience the region's warm hospitality.

Estimated Budget:

Homestay: Rs 800-Rs 1,500 per night

Rs 800-Rs 1,500 per night Food: Usually included or Rs 500-Rs 700 per day

Usually included or Rs 500-Rs 700 per day Local Sightseeing: Rs 1,000

Rs 1,000 Approximate 2-Day Cost: Rs 3,500-Rs 5,000 per person

Total Trip Budget

A 3-4 day North Bengal trip can comfortably fit within a Rs 18,000-Rs 20,000 budget, including round-trip train travel from Delhi, accommodation, food, local transport, and sightseeing. If you book flights early or travel during promotional fare periods, the overall cost can still remain close to your budget. If you're looking for misty mountains, quiet villages, tea gardens, and a refreshing break from city life without spending a fortune, these offbeat destinations in North Bengal deserve a spot on your monsoon travel list.