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English NewsLifestyleSawan Shivratri 2026: Date, Time, Puja Muhurat & Significance

Sawan Shivratri 2026: Date, Time, Puja Muhurat & Significance

Know the Sawan Shivratri 2026 date, shubh muhurat, puja vidhi, fasting rules and the spiritual significance of this auspicious day dedicated to Lord Shiva.

Written By : ABP Live Lifestyle |  Edited By: Vijaya Mishra |  Updated at : 11 Aug 2026 10:45 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Sawan Shivratri, August 11, 2026, holds special religious significance.
  • Devotees fast, pray, visit temples, and perform Jalabhishek.
  • Nishita Kaal (midnight) is the most auspicious worship time.
  • The festival signifies faith, discipline, devotion, peace and blessings.

Sawan Shivratri holds special religious significance for devotees of Lord Shiva. Observed during the holy month of Shravan, the festival is marked by fasting, Jalabhishek, night-long prayers and visits to Shiva temples. In 2026, Sawan Shivratri will be observed on Tuesday, August 11, according to the North Indian Purnimanta calendar.

Sawan Shivratri 2026 Date And Tithi

Sawan Shivratri falls on the Krishna Paksha Chaturdashi of the Shravan month. According to Panchang calculations, the Chaturdashi Tithi begins at 4:54 AM on August 11 and ends at 1:52 AM on August 12. The main observance begins on August 11, with the most significant worship taking place during the intervening night.  Devotees observe a fast and worship Lord Shiva with offerings such as water, milk and Belpatra. Many also visit temples and participate in special Abhishek rituals.

ALSO READ | Sawan 2026: Is Cutting Hair And Nails Forbidden? Know The Religious And Astrological Beliefs

Sawan Shivratri 2026 Puja Muhurat

The Nishita Kaal, or midnight period, is considered the most auspicious time for Shivratri worship. For the 2026 observance, the Nishita Kaal is approximately 12:05 AM to 12:48 AM on August 12, although the exact timing can vary according to location and Panchang calculations. The night is traditionally divided into four Prahars. Devotees may perform Shiva Puja during these periods, with Jalabhishek, Belpatra offerings, mantra chanting and prayers forming an important part of the observance. Since sunrise and local Panchang calculations differ across cities, devotees should check their local Panchang for the precise puja and Parana timings.

ALSO READ | Why Do Devotees Visit Rin Mukteshwar Mahadev During Sawan? Voiceless Creature’s Cry Started A Tradition

Sawan Shivratri Significance

Sawan is traditionally considered a particularly sacred month for Lord Shiva. Sawan Shivratri therefore holds a special place among devotees, who observe the day as an opportunity for prayer, fasting and spiritual reflection. According to popular religious belief, worshipping Shiva with devotion on this night brings peace, blessings and fulfilment of sincere wishes. The festival is also closely associated with the tradition of Kanwariyas carrying holy Ganga water and offering it to Shiva Lingams. The essence of Sawan Shivratri, however, goes beyond elaborate rituals. For devotees, the occasion represents faith, discipline and devotion to Lord Shiva. Whether through fasting, temple visits, Jalabhishek or simply chanting “Om Namah Shivaya,” the festival is observed as a night dedicated to prayer and spiritual renewal.

Disclaimer: The information provided here is based solely on beliefs and information. It's important to note that ABPLive.com does not endorse any beliefs or information. Consult a relevant expert before acting on any information or information.

Frequently Asked Questions

When is Sawan Shivratri observed in 2026?

In 2026, Sawan Shivratri will be observed on Tuesday, August 11th, according to the North Indian Purnimanta calendar.

What is the most auspicious time for Sawan Shivratri worship in 2026?

The Nishita Kaal, or midnight period, is considered most auspicious. For 2026, this is approximately 12:05 AM to 12:48 AM on August 12, though exact timings vary by location.

What rituals do devotees observe during Sawan Shivratri?

Devotees observe a fast, worship Lord Shiva with offerings like water, milk, and Belpatra, and visit temples. Many also perform special Abhishek rituals and engage in night-long prayers.

What is the significance of observing Sawan Shivratri?

Sawan Shivratri is an opportunity for prayer, fasting, and spiritual reflection. It is believed that worshipping Shiva on this night brings peace, blessings, and fulfillment of sincere wishes.

About the author ABP Live Lifestyle

ABP Live Lifestyle curates stories around health, wellness, fashion, beauty, travel and everyday living, tracking trends, expert advice and seasonal essentials, while blending practical tips with cultural insights to help readers make smarter choices, live better, and stay in step with changing lifestyles.
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Published at : 11 Aug 2026 10:45 AM (IST)
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Shivratri Puja Sawan Shivratri 2026 Sawan Shivratri Date
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