Sawan Shivratri 2026: Date, Time, Puja Muhurat & Significance

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Sawan Shivratri, August 11, 2026, holds special religious significance.

Devotees fast, pray, visit temples, and perform Jalabhishek.

Nishita Kaal (midnight) is the most auspicious worship time.

The festival signifies faith, discipline, devotion, peace and blessings.

Sawan Shivratri holds special religious significance for devotees of Lord Shiva. Observed during the holy month of Shravan, the festival is marked by fasting, Jalabhishek, night-long prayers and visits to Shiva temples. In 2026, Sawan Shivratri will be observed on Tuesday, August 11, according to the North Indian Purnimanta calendar.

Sawan Shivratri 2026 Date And Tithi

Sawan Shivratri falls on the Krishna Paksha Chaturdashi of the Shravan month. According to Panchang calculations, the Chaturdashi Tithi begins at 4:54 AM on August 11 and ends at 1:52 AM on August 12. The main observance begins on August 11, with the most significant worship taking place during the intervening night. Devotees observe a fast and worship Lord Shiva with offerings such as water, milk and Belpatra. Many also visit temples and participate in special Abhishek rituals.

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Sawan Shivratri 2026 Puja Muhurat

The Nishita Kaal, or midnight period, is considered the most auspicious time for Shivratri worship. For the 2026 observance, the Nishita Kaal is approximately 12:05 AM to 12:48 AM on August 12, although the exact timing can vary according to location and Panchang calculations. The night is traditionally divided into four Prahars. Devotees may perform Shiva Puja during these periods, with Jalabhishek, Belpatra offerings, mantra chanting and prayers forming an important part of the observance. Since sunrise and local Panchang calculations differ across cities, devotees should check their local Panchang for the precise puja and Parana timings.

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Sawan Shivratri Significance

Sawan is traditionally considered a particularly sacred month for Lord Shiva. Sawan Shivratri therefore holds a special place among devotees, who observe the day as an opportunity for prayer, fasting and spiritual reflection. According to popular religious belief, worshipping Shiva with devotion on this night brings peace, blessings and fulfilment of sincere wishes. The festival is also closely associated with the tradition of Kanwariyas carrying holy Ganga water and offering it to Shiva Lingams. The essence of Sawan Shivratri, however, goes beyond elaborate rituals. For devotees, the occasion represents faith, discipline and devotion to Lord Shiva. Whether through fasting, temple visits, Jalabhishek or simply chanting “Om Namah Shivaya,” the festival is observed as a night dedicated to prayer and spiritual renewal.