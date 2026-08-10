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English NewsLifestyleBengaluru Food Safety Raid: How Spoiled Food Can Trigger Serious Health Problems

Bengaluru Food Safety Raid: How Spoiled Food Can Trigger Serious Health Problems

Bengaluru food safety raids seized over 132 kg of rotten meat, vegetables and 15 kg of expired cooking oil from five hotels. Know the health risks of consuming contaminated food.

Written By : ABP Live Lifestyle |  Edited By: Vijaya Mishra |  Updated at : 10 Aug 2026 04:31 PM (IST)
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  • Consumers advised caution, seek medical help for severe symptoms.

A recent food safety crackdown in Bengaluru has raised concerns about the health risks linked to poorly stored, spoiled and potentially contaminated food. Karnataka’s food safety officials reportedly seized 132 kg of food articles and 15 litres of used cooking oil from five establishments, including rotten meat, fish, vegetables and prepared foods. Among the reported findings, 45 kg of rotten chicken and beef was recovered from Skyye Lounge at UB City. Officials reportedly found fungal growth on the meat and closed the kitchen over unhygienic conditions. The seized food was declared unfit for consumption and discarded.

How Spoiled Food Can Affect Your Health

Food that has been contaminated with harmful bacteria, viruses, parasites or chemicals can cause foodborne illnesses. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), contaminated food can cause more than 200 diseases, ranging from gastrointestinal infections to serious long-term health problems. Common symptoms include nausea, vomiting, stomach pain, diarrhoea and fever. In some cases, severe diarrhoea and vomiting can lead to dehydration, which may require medical attention. The risk can be greater for young children, older adults, pregnant women and people with weakened immune systems.

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Rotten Meat And Fish Can Be Particularly Risky

Meat, poultry and seafood are highly perishable foods and require proper refrigeration and hygienic handling. If stored incorrectly or left for too long, they can support the growth of disease-causing microorganisms. The Bengaluru inspection reportedly found 50 kg of duck and 5 kg of fish at Royal Chain Hotel, while fish was also seized from Senchez Hotel. Green peas and mushrooms were among the other food items reportedly seized during the inspections.

What About Fungus On Food?

Visible fungal growth is an important warning sign. While different moulds have different effects, visibly mouldy or spoiled food should not be treated as safe simply by removing the affected portion. Some fungi can produce toxins, and contamination may extend beyond what is visible.

Repeatedly Used Cooking Oil Can Also Be A Concern

Officials reportedly seized 15 litres of used cooking oil from Skyye Lounge. FSSAI guidance says repeated heating of cooking oil causes chemical and nutritional changes and recommends avoiding reuse as far as possible.

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What Consumers Should Remember

The Bengaluru raids highlight that food safety is not only about taste or freshness it is a public-health issue. Consumers should be cautious about food that appears spoiled, smells unusual or has been stored improperly. If someone develops persistent vomiting, severe diarrhoea, dehydration, high fever or worsening symptoms after eating potentially contaminated food, they should seek medical advice promptly.

[Disclaimer: The information provided in the article is shared by experts and is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.]

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Frequently Asked Questions

When should I seek medical attention after eating potentially contaminated food?

Seek prompt medical advice if you experience persistent vomiting, severe diarrhea, dehydration, high fever, or worsening symptoms after consuming potentially contaminated food.

About the author ABP Live Lifestyle

ABP Live Lifestyle curates stories around health, wellness, fashion, beauty, travel and everyday living, tracking trends, expert advice and seasonal essentials, while blending practical tips with cultural insights to help readers make smarter choices, live better, and stay in step with changing lifestyles.
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Published at : 10 Aug 2026 04:31 PM (IST)
Tags :
Bengaluru Food Safety Raid Spoiled Food Health Risks Food Poisoning Symptoms
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