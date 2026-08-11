What Is SABSing? Why College Students Are Embracing The ‘See And Be Seen’ Dating Trend

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Driven by app fatigue, it seeks organic, spontaneous connections.

A new dating trend is making its way across college campuses, and unlike the world of dating apps, it doesn't involve endless swiping or matching with strangers. Called SABSing, the trend encourages young adults to step away from their screens, spend time in social spaces and simply allow themselves to be seen. While the name may be new, the idea behind it is rooted in one of the oldest ways people have met: being out in the real world.

What Is SABSing?

SABSing, short for “See And Be Seen,” is a college dating trend centred around being present and approachable in everyday social spaces. The term was reportedly coined by Natalia Castillo, editor-in-chief of the University of Pennsylvania’s student magazine, in 2024. The concept is fairly straightforward. Instead of relying entirely on dating apps to find potential partners, people put themselves in places where organic interactions can happen. That could mean studying on the campus lawn, spending time in a busy common area, visiting a café or simply walking around campus without being constantly absorbed in a phone. The idea isn't to attract attention from everyone around you. Rather, SABSing is about creating opportunities to notice and interact with someone you may genuinely be interested in. At a time when dating is increasingly shaped by algorithms, curated profiles and carefully chosen photographs, SABSing takes things offline. There is no matching system deciding who you should meet. Sometimes, it is simply about two people being in the same place at the right time.

ALSO READ | FSSAI Warns Against Misleading Food Labels; Here's What ‘Natural’, ‘Organic’ And ‘Heart-Healthy’ Really Means

How To Try SABSing

Trying SABSing doesn't require a complicated game plan. At its core, it means being present, approachable and open to spontaneous conversations. Students might choose to study in shared spaces instead of staying isolated in their rooms, spend time outdoors, attend campus events or simply take a break from their phones. These everyday situations can create opportunities to meet someone naturally. However, SABSing isn't about deliberately following someone around or forcing a conversation. The emphasis is on being approachable while respecting other people's comfort and boundaries. And not every interaction needs to turn romantic. A chance conversation could lead to a friendship, a new social connection or simply a pleasant interaction with someone you might otherwise never have met. In many ways, SABSing sounds like the real-life version of the classic romantic-comedy meet-cute only without the scripted dialogue, dramatic music or perfectly timed rain.

ALSO READ | Chana Dal Cooking Tips: Common Mistakes That Keep Dal Hard And How To Avoid Them

Why Is SABSing Trending?

The trend comes at a time when dating-app fatigue is becoming increasingly common. For many young adults, endless swiping, matching and online conversations can make dating feel repetitive and overly transactional. SABSing offers an alternative: instead of searching through profiles, people simply put themselves in social environments and let real-life interactions happen naturally. There is also less pressure attached to the approach. Meeting someone in person doesn't automatically mean you are looking for a relationship. You can simply start a conversation, see whether there is a connection and let things develop organically. More broadly, SABSing reflects a desire to reconnect in a world where social interaction is increasingly mediated by screens. Dating apps may continue to play a major role in modern relationships, but this trend suggests that some young adults are also craving something technology can't fully replicate: the spontaneity of meeting someone in person. Ultimately, SABSing may not be a revolutionary dating technique. It is a modern name for a rather old idea if you want to meet people, sometimes you simply have to get out there and be seen.