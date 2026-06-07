Nirjala Ekadashi 2026: Know Correct Vrat Date, Puja Muhurat And Rules

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Nirjala Ekadashi fast, worship best observed June 25th.

Worship June 25th afternoon; break fast June 26th morning.

Fasting brings happiness, prosperity, and great spiritual penance.

Broken fast requires specific purification, worship, forgiveness rituals.

The longest Ekadashi of the year, Nirjala Ekadashi, will last for two days this year. It is believed that by fasting, worshipping, and donating on this day, the devotee enjoys happiness and prosperity throughout life and attains salvation at the end of life. This Ekadashi falls during the summer season , when water holds special significance, so giving it up is tantamount to penance. This year, Nirjala Ekadashi will begin on June 24th or 25th. Learn when it's best to fast, worship, and donate.

When Is Nirjala Ekadashi, 24th Or 25th June?

Nirjala Ekadashi, the bright fortnight of Jyeshtha month, begins on June 24th at 6:12 pm and ends on June 25th at 8:09 pm. The Ekadashi fast does not require a specific date for the Ekadashi fast. The Ekadashi fast always begins at sunrise. Therefore, it is best to observe the Nirjala Ekadashi fast and perform puja on June 25th.

The auspicious time for worship on this day is from 10.39 am to 2.05 pm.

The fast will be broken between 5:25 a.m. and 8:13 a.m. on June 26th. The end time of Dwadashi on the day of the fasting day is 10:22 p.m.

Festival Of Penance And Sacrifice

Nirjala Ekadashi fast is a festival that teaches one to follow the path of penance, renunciation, and restraint. This fast is especially important for those who are unable to observe other Ekadashi fasts throughout the year.

Those people who observe the fast of Nirjala Ekadashi do not see the terrible Yamdoots at the time of death; the messengers of Lord Shri Hari come from heaven and take them to heaven by making them sit on the Pushpak Viman.

When Can You Do Water Or Light Diet Fast?

If possible, avoid drinking water on Nirjala Ekadashi, but if physically incapable, you can eat only water or a light meal. Certain special rules should be followed on this day.

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What To Do If You Accidentally Drink Water On Nirjala Ekadashi

Under any circumstances, if the Nirjala Ekadashi fast is broken, if your Nirjala fast is broken by mistake, if you consume water, then first of all

Nirjala Ekadashi Mantra

Vishnu Moola Mantra

Om Namo Narayanay॥

Vishnu Bhagavate Vasudevaya Mantra

Om Namo: Bhagwate Vasudevaya.

Vishnu Gayatri Mantra

Om Shri Vishnuve Cha Vidmahe Vasudevay Dhimahi.

Tanno Vishnu: Prachodayat.

Vishnu Shantakaram Mantra

Shantakaaram Bhujagashayanam Padmanabham Suresham

Vishwadharam Gaganasadrisham Meghavarnam Shubhangam.

Lakshmikantam Kamalanayanam Yogibhirdhyanagamyam

Vande Vishnum Bhavabhayaharam Sarvlokaikanatham.

Mangalam Lord Vishnu Mantra

Mangalam Lord Vishnu, Mangalam Garuddhwaj.

Mangalam Pundari Kaksha, Mangalay Tano Hari.

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Nirjala Ekadashi Puja Rituals

If the Ekadashi fast is broken unknowingly, then first of all, take a bath and wear clean clothes.

Offer Panchamrit (milk, curd, honey and sugar) to Lord Shri Hari Vishnu and worship him as per the rituals.

During the puja, recite the Kshama Yachana Mantra with devotion and ask for forgiveness from God for your mistake.

After the puja, feed cows, Brahmins and girls, and give donations as per your capacity.

Chant the Dvadashakshar mantra of Lord Vishnu “Om Namo Bhagwate Vasudevay” at least 11 times.

Meditate on Shri Hari with full devotion and take a pledge to follow the fasting rules in the future.

It is considered auspicious to go to any Vishnu temple and donate yellow clothes, fruits, sweets, gram, turmeric, saffron, etc.

Disclaimer: The information provided here is based solely on beliefs and information. It's important to note that does not endorse any beliefs or information. Consult a relevant expert before acting on any information or information.