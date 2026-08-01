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English NewsSportsNeeraj Chopra Claims Silver, Yashvir Singh Takes Bronze In CWG Javelin Final

Neeraj Chopra Claims Silver, Yashvir Singh Takes Bronze In CWG Javelin Final

Sri Lanka’s Rumesh Pathirage stole the show with a sensational second-round throw of 89.75m to claim the gold medal, snatching the top spot from Chopra.

Written By : Shivam Sharma |  Updated at : 01 Aug 2026 09:07 AM (IST)

India celebrated a double medal haul in the men's javelin throw final at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow. Star athlete Neeraj Chopra secured the silver medal, while teammate Yashvir Singh produced a stunning final attempt to clinch bronze.

Neeraj Chopra's Silver Effort

The 2018 CWG champion initially surged into the lead with a season-best effort of 85.83m on his second attempt. Though unable to improve further, his mark comfortably secured second place on the podium.

Gold for Sri Lanka: Sri Lanka’s Rumesh Pathirage stole the show with a sensational second-round throw of 89.75m to claim the gold medal, snatching the top spot from Chopra.

Yashvir’s Clutch Performance: Competing in his maiden Commonwealth Games, Yashvir saved his best for last. Sitting outside the medal spots, he launched a career-best throw of 85.41m on his sixth and final attempt to snatch the bronze.

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Other Competitors

India's third representative, Rohit Yadav, finished in seventh place with a top mark of 81.56m. Meanwhile, reigning Olympic champion Arshad Nadeem of Pakistan endured an off day, failing to advance past the initial three rounds after finishing ninth.

Neeraj's past performances at Commonwealth Games 

Neeraj Chopra made history at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, winning the gold medal with a season-best throw of 86.47 metres. The triumph also made him the first Indian to claim the men's javelin throw title in Commonwealth Games history.

The reigning Olympic champion, however, could not defend his title at the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games. Neeraj was forced to withdraw after sustaining a groin injury during the World Athletics Championships in Oregon. The injury ruled him out of the Games as he prioritised recovery and rehabilitation to ensure a safe return to competition.

Also Read | 'I Was Not Selected': 17-Year-Old Aspiring Woman Cricketer Dies By Suicide In Nagpur

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 01 Aug 2026 09:07 AM (IST)
Tags :
Neeraj Chopra Commonwealth Games Yashvir Singh CWG Javelin Final
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