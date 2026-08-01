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English NewsNewsIndiaKerala Rains: 3 Killed In Landslides, Several Feared Trapped As Floods Batter Idukki, Kottayam

Kerala Rains: 3 Killed In Landslides, Several Feared Trapped As Floods Batter Idukki, Kottayam

Three people died and several remain trapped as landslides and floods triggered by heavy rain wreak havoc across Kerala's Idukki and Kottayam.

Written By : Bharathi SP |  Updated at : 01 Aug 2026 10:47 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Torrential rain triggered deadly landslides, widespread flooding across Kerala.
  • Three lives claimed in Idukki, Kottayam districts; one missing.
  • Rivers overflowed, roads blocked, homes inundated, prompting evacuations.

Torrential rain continued to batter Kerala on Saturday, triggering deadly landslides and widespread flooding that claimed at least three lives and left several people feared trapped under debris in Idukki and Kottayam districts. Rescue teams were deployed across multiple locations as rivers overflowed, roads became impassable, and authorities intensified evacuation efforts in vulnerable areas.

The heavy rainfall has caused extensive disruption across central Kerala, with landslides, inundated homes, and rising water levels posing a growing threat to residents.

Three Die In Separate Landslide Incidents

One of the fatalities was reported from Adoormala near Kudayathoor in Idukki district, where a landslide destroyed the home of Sumathi. Officials said debris crashed into the house during the early hours of Saturday.

While her husband and son were rescued by neighbours and admitted to a hospital in Thodupuzha with injuries, emergency personnel later recovered Sumathi's body from the rubble. The search operation involved teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Fire and Rescue Services, police, and the revenue department, as per reports.

Another fatality was reported from Vagamon in Idukki, where Prabhakaran Nair, a native of Vaikom in Kottayam district, died after a landslide hit the residence of a relative where he had been staying. He was reportedly asleep when the landslide struck, and his body was recovered following an extensive search.

In neighbouring Kottayam district, a landslide at Payyanithottam in Poonjar claimed the life of Joseph, the son of Johny. He was rescued from the debris alive but died while being taken to hospital. His mother remains missing and is believed to be trapped beneath the collapsed earth, with rescue operations still underway.

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Floodwaters Rise Across Idukki and Kottayam

Heavy rain also triggered flooding and fresh landslides at several locations across Idukki district. At Upputhara, a landslide damaged a parked police vehicle, while the overflowing Pullakayar River submerged the Kokkayar low-level crossing and inundated around six nearby houses, forcing authorities to evacuate residents.

Road connectivity was severely affected after landslides blocked stretches of the Kattappana–Vazhavara route. Rising water from the Chottupara stream also caused flooding on National Highway 183 near Vandiperiyar, while the Nellimala road became inaccessible. Officials opened the shutters of minor dams in the district as reservoir levels continued to rise.

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Rescue Operations Intensify As Rivers Overflow

In Kottayam, heavy flooding affected Erattupetta, Kanjirappally, Koottickal and Erumeli, disrupting traffic and prompting large-scale rescue efforts. Erattupetta town witnessed a sharp rise in water levels overnight, leaving several roads submerged and halting vehicle movement.

Homes in Nadakkal and Murikkoly were inundated, with rescue teams and local residents working together to evacuate people stranded on the upper floors of their houses.

The impact of the relentless rain extended into Pathanamthitta district, where flash floods from the hill regions caused the Pamba River to overflow near Ayyappankovil Chappath. Floodwaters entered homes and commercial establishments, while parts of Ranni town were submerged, with water levels rising to waist height in several areas.

Authorities remain on high alert as heavy rainfall continues across Kerala, with rescue agencies monitoring vulnerable regions for further landslides and flooding.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the impact of the torrential rain in Kerala?

Torrential rain has triggered deadly landslides and widespread flooding across Kerala, claiming at least three lives. It has caused extensive disruption, making roads impassable and inundating homes in affected districts.

Which districts are most affected by the heavy rainfall?

The districts most affected by the heavy rainfall are Idukki and Kottayam, experiencing significant landslides and widespread flooding. Pathanamthitta district has also seen flash floods and rising river levels.

How many fatalities have been reported due to the landslides?

At least three fatalities have been reported from separate landslide incidents. Victims include Sumathi and Prabhakaran Nair in Idukki, and Joseph in Kottayam, with another person still missing.

Are rescue operations currently taking place in affected areas?

Yes, rescue teams from NDRF, Fire and Rescue Services, police, and revenue departments have been deployed. They are conducting search operations and intensifying evacuation efforts in vulnerable regions.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 01 Aug 2026 10:45 AM (IST)
Tags :
Idukki Kottayam Kerala Rains Kerala Landslide Floods Vagamon
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