WATCH: IShowSpeed Crashes During Balloon Stunt While Celebrating 60 Million YouTube Subscribers

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom IShowSpeed attempted balloon flight for 60M YouTube celebration.

Emotional Speed celebrated 60M subscribers before his fall.

Balloons popped, causing Speed to crash heavily during livestream.

Speed confirmed minor injuries afterward, reassuring fans via Instagram.

Celebrating 60 million YouTube subscribers was never going to be an ordinary occasion for IShowSpeed. Staying true to his larger-than-life style, the popular streamer attempted a daring balloon-powered flight during a livestream. It began as a spectacular celebration, but, quickly turned into a tense moment after the stunt ended in a hard fall.

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Balloon Celebration Turns Into A Frightening Fall

To commemorate the milestone, the 21-year-old content creator strapped dozens of giant balloons to himself in an attempt to lift off into the air. According to the livestream, the stunt was organised with the support of a professional team and a medic on site.

Before taking off, Speed thanked the community that helped him reach the milestone.

He said, "I appreciate you all so much bro."

He also shared that he wanted to hit the 60-million mark while airborne.

🚨| WATCH: Different POVs of Speed falling to the ground after the giant balloons lifting him suddenly popped 💀😭 pic.twitter.com/wi2krSPlxS — Speedy HQ (@IShowSpeedHQ) July 31, 2026

Speed Becomes Emotional After Reaching 60 Million Subscribers

As the subscriber count crossed 60 million during the stunt, the moment clearly overwhelmed the streamer. He became emotional and was seen in tears while celebrating the achievement live with his audience.

Moments later, though, the celebration took an alarming turn. As the balloons descended, Speed lost control and crashed heavily onto the ground. The incident unfolded live, with clips spreading rapidly across social media.

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IShowSpeed Shares Health Update After The Accident

Soon after the incident, Speed reassured fans through his Instagram Story that he had escaped without major injuries. Showing a bleeding thumb and a cut on his forehead, he confirmed he was recovering after the frightening fall.

He said, "I am okay, alright. I am okay. It was crazy. Thank you all so much for 60 million bro, love ya'll."

⚡️IShowSpeed went on Instagram to assure fans he's okay and said a medic is taking care of him ❤️🙏 pic.twitter.com/6nghflE6fX — CupOfTrending (@CupOfTrending) July 31, 2026

From reaching 60 million YouTube subscribers to an emotional celebration, a dramatic balloon stunt and a viral fall, the livestream was yet another unforgettable chapter in the streamer's internet journey.