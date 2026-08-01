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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesWATCH: IShowSpeed Crashes During Balloon Stunt While Celebrating 60 Million YouTube Subscribers

WATCH: IShowSpeed Crashes During Balloon Stunt While Celebrating 60 Million YouTube Subscribers

IShowSpeed's 60 million YouTube subscriber celebration ended in a frightening balloon stunt crash. The streamer later reassured fans that he's okay.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 01 Aug 2026 10:27 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • IShowSpeed attempted balloon flight for 60M YouTube celebration.
  • Emotional Speed celebrated 60M subscribers before his fall.
  • Balloons popped, causing Speed to crash heavily during livestream.
  • Speed confirmed minor injuries afterward, reassuring fans via Instagram.

Celebrating 60 million YouTube subscribers was never going to be an ordinary occasion for IShowSpeed. Staying true to his larger-than-life style, the popular streamer attempted a daring balloon-powered flight during a livestream. It began as a spectacular celebration, but, quickly turned into a tense moment after the stunt ended in a hard fall.

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Balloon Celebration Turns Into A Frightening Fall

To commemorate the milestone, the 21-year-old content creator strapped dozens of giant balloons to himself in an attempt to lift off into the air. According to the livestream, the stunt was organised with the support of a professional team and a medic on site.

Before taking off, Speed thanked the community that helped him reach the milestone.

He said, "I appreciate you all so much bro."

He also shared that he wanted to hit the 60-million mark while airborne.

Speed Becomes Emotional After Reaching 60 Million Subscribers

As the subscriber count crossed 60 million during the stunt, the moment clearly overwhelmed the streamer. He became emotional and was seen in tears while celebrating the achievement live with his audience.

Moments later, though, the celebration took an alarming turn. As the balloons descended, Speed lost control and crashed heavily onto the ground. The incident unfolded live, with clips spreading rapidly across social media.

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IShowSpeed Shares Health Update After The Accident

Soon after the incident, Speed reassured fans through his Instagram Story that he had escaped without major injuries. Showing a bleeding thumb and a cut on his forehead, he confirmed he was recovering after the frightening fall.

He said, "I am okay, alright. I am okay. It was crazy. Thank you all so much for 60 million bro, love ya'll."

From reaching 60 million YouTube subscribers to an emotional celebration, a dramatic balloon stunt and a viral fall, the livestream was yet another unforgettable chapter in the streamer's internet journey.

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What was IShowSpeed celebrating during his livestream?

IShowSpeed was celebrating reaching 60 million YouTube subscribers. To commemorate this milestone, he attempted a daring balloon-powered flight.

What happened during IShowSpeed's balloon stunt?

The balloon stunt, intended as a celebration, ended in a hard fall. As the balloons descended, Speed lost control and crashed heavily onto the ground.

Did IShowSpeed sustain any injuries from the fall?

Yes, IShowSpeed sustained minor injuries. He showed a bleeding thumb and a cut on his forehead but reassured fans on Instagram that he was okay and recovering.

How did IShowSpeed react to reaching 60 million subscribers?

As his subscriber count crossed 60 million during the stunt, IShowSpeed became emotional. He was seen in tears while celebrating the achievement live with his audience.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 01 Aug 2026 10:27 AM (IST)
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Viral Video YouTube IShowSpeed IShowSpeed Balloon Crash
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