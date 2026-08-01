Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Russian overnight strikes killed three, damaged Kyiv extensively.

Attack follows deadly strike, stressing Ukraine's air defense network.

Zelenskyy urges West for more Patriot air defense systems.

Uncertainty remains regarding US Patriot production commitment.

Russia Ukraine war: Russia launched another large-scale overnight assault on Ukraine's capital, Kyiv, into Saturday, leaving at least three people dead and injuring more than a dozen others, according to local authorities. The latest barrage of ballistic missiles and drones caused extensive damage to residential buildings and industrial facilities, while emergency teams continued rescue operations amid fears that several residents remained trapped beneath the rubble.

Residential Buildings Hit As Rescue Efforts Continue

One of the worst-hit locations was a five-storey apartment building in Kyiv's Solomianskyi district, where falling debris caused significant structural damage. Rescue personnel rushed to the scene as fire spread through the courtyard, with concerns that people were still trapped inside the damaged building.

Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klitschko also reported damage in the city's Shevchenkivskyi district, where parts of the first and second floors of another residential building partially collapsed, raising fears that more residents could be trapped beneath the debris, as per reports.

Elsewhere in the capital, warehouses in the Darnytskyi district caught fire following the overnight strikes, adding to the widespread destruction caused by the attack.

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Renewed Assault Comes Days After Previous Deadly Strike

The latest bombardment comes just two days after another major Russian attack across Ukraine that claimed 10 civilian lives and injured more than 50 people. That earlier strike also saw a missile briefly enter Polish airspace, underscoring concerns over the conflict's wider regional implications.

The repeated attacks have placed renewed pressure on Ukraine's air defence network as Russia continues to deploy ballistic missiles and drones against major population centres.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has continued urging Ukraine's Western partners to strengthen the country's air-defence capabilities, particularly by supplying additional Patriot missile defence systems capable of intercepting ballistic threats.

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Zelenskyy Reiterates Need For Patriot Air Defence Systems

Following the latest attacks, Zelenskyy said he had spoken with U.S. Vice President JD Vance on Friday night, with the conversation also covering his recent meeting in Washington with President Donald Trump.

Speaking about Ukraine's urgent military requirements, Zelenskyy reiterated the importance of strengthening the country's defensive capabilities.

"The Russian air strikes on our country continue and air defense, specifically interceptors for Patriot systems against ballistic missiles, remains a top priority," Zelenskyy wrote in a Friday Telegram post.

He also described his recent discussions in Washington as “positive and productive.”

Questions Remain Over US Patriot Production Commitment

Ukraine's appeal for more Patriot systems comes as uncertainty surrounds an earlier U.S. proposal related to the advanced air-defence platform.

During the NATO summit held in Ankara in July, President Donald Trump had indicated that Washington would provide Ukraine with a licence to manufacture Patriot systems domestically. However, speaking to reporters during a Cabinet meeting at Camp David on Friday, Trump said that no final decision had yet been taken, casting doubt over whether the proposal will move forward.