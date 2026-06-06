Mango Sticky Rice, Aamras, Bingsu: Global Mango Desserts You Should Know

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Mangoes globally transform into diverse, beloved sweet culinary delights.

Thailand's sticky rice, India's aamras, are traditional mango delights.

Mexican mangonada, Korean bingsu, Vietnamese che xoai diversify desserts.

Mango season often reminds people of childhood summers filled with sticky hands, juicy bites and moments spent enjoying the fruit fresh from trees. While mangoes hold a special place in Indian kitchens through desserts, pickles and drinks, their journey does not end there. Around the world, mango is transformed into exciting sweet treats that reflect local food traditions. From creamy bowls to spicy street snacks, different countries have given this fruit a unique identity.

Mango Desserts Around The world

Mango is one of the most loved fruits during summer, especially in India, where it is closely connected with seasonal food culture. From fresh slices to pickles and popular desserts, mango appears in many forms. However, this tropical fruit is also enjoyed in many countries through different recipes that highlight local flavours and cooking styles.

Countries around the world have turned mango into desserts with varied textures and flavours while keeping the fruit’s natural sweetness at the centre.

Thailand’s Famous Mango Sticky Rice

In Thailand, mango sticky rice, locally called Khao Niew Mamuang, is a traditional dessert that combines ripe mangoes with sticky rice and coconut milk. The dish includes steamed glutinous rice served with fresh mango slices. Coconut cream is poured over the rice, creating a rich taste, while a touch of salt balances the sweetness. It is usually enjoyed with warm rice and chilled mango.

ALSO READ | Not Alphonso! The World’s Sweetest Mango Comes From This Country

India’s Seasonal Favourite Aamras

India’s popular summer dessert, aamras, is made using ripe mango pulp. Mangoes are blended into a smooth puree, sometimes flavoured with cardamom or saffron. In states such as Maharashtra and Gujarat, aamras is commonly served with puris and enjoyed as a seasonal comfort food.

ALSO READ | Doing Nothing Is The New Self-Care? Inside The Viral ‘French Sunday’ Trend

Mexico’s Spicy And Tangy Mangonada

Mexico offers mangonada, also known as chamoyada, a street-style dessert famous for its mix of sweet, spicy and tangy flavours. It is prepared by blending mango with ice, chamoy sauce, chilli powder and lime juice. Mango chunks, tamarind candy and chilli-coated straws are often added for extra texture.

South Korea’s Refreshing Mango Bingsu

South Korea’s mango bingsu is another popular dessert featuring finely shaved milk-based ice topped with fresh mango pieces. Condensed milk adds sweetness, while some versions include mochi, ice cream or cheesecake cubes.

Vietnam’s Chilled Che Xoai

Meanwhile, Vietnam’s che xoai combines mango pieces, tapioca pearls, and coconut milk into a creamy dessert often served over crushed ice, making it a refreshing choice in hot weather. Mango desserts across countries reflect how one fruit can adapt to different food traditions while remaining the heart of every recipe.