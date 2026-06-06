Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
India At 2047NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeLifestyleMango Sticky Rice, Aamras, Bingsu: Global Mango Desserts You Should Know

Mango Sticky Rice, Aamras, Bingsu: Global Mango Desserts You Should Know

From Thailand’s mango sticky rice to Mexico’s spicy mangonada, mango desserts around the world showcase unique flavours and traditions.

By : Vijaya Mishra | Updated at : 06 Jun 2026 09:30 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Mangoes globally transform into diverse, beloved sweet culinary delights.
  • Thailand's sticky rice, India's aamras, are traditional mango delights.
  • Mexican mangonada, Korean bingsu, Vietnamese che xoai diversify desserts.

Mango season often reminds people of childhood summers filled with sticky hands, juicy bites and moments spent enjoying the fruit fresh from trees. While mangoes hold a special place in Indian kitchens through desserts, pickles and drinks, their journey does not end there. Around the world, mango is transformed into exciting sweet treats that reflect local food traditions. From creamy bowls to spicy street snacks, different countries have given this fruit a unique identity.

Mango Desserts Around The world

Mango is one of the most loved fruits during summer, especially in India, where it is closely connected with seasonal food culture. From fresh slices to pickles and popular desserts, mango appears in many forms. However, this tropical fruit is also enjoyed in many countries through different recipes that highlight local flavours and cooking styles.

 Countries around the world have turned mango into desserts with varied textures and flavours while keeping the fruit’s natural sweetness at the centre.

Thailand’s Famous Mango Sticky Rice

In Thailand, mango sticky rice, locally called Khao Niew Mamuang, is a traditional dessert that combines ripe mangoes with sticky rice and coconut milk. The dish includes steamed glutinous rice served with fresh mango slices. Coconut cream is poured over the rice, creating a rich taste, while a touch of salt balances the sweetness. It is usually enjoyed with warm rice and chilled mango.

ALSO READ | Not Alphonso! The World’s Sweetest Mango Comes From This Country

India’s Seasonal Favourite Aamras

India’s popular summer dessert, aamras, is made using ripe mango pulp. Mangoes are blended into a smooth puree, sometimes flavoured with cardamom or saffron. In states such as Maharashtra and Gujarat, aamras is commonly served with puris and enjoyed as a seasonal comfort food.

ALSO READ | Doing Nothing Is The New Self-Care? Inside The Viral ‘French Sunday’ Trend

Mexico’s Spicy And Tangy Mangonada

Mexico offers mangonada, also known as chamoyada, a street-style dessert famous for its mix of sweet, spicy and tangy flavours. It is prepared by blending mango with ice, chamoy sauce, chilli powder and lime juice. Mango chunks, tamarind candy and chilli-coated straws are often added for extra texture.

South Korea’s Refreshing Mango Bingsu

South Korea’s mango bingsu is another popular dessert featuring finely shaved milk-based ice topped with fresh mango pieces. Condensed milk adds sweetness, while some versions include mochi, ice cream or cheesecake cubes.

Vietnam’s Chilled Che Xoai

Meanwhile, Vietnam’s che xoai combines mango pieces, tapioca pearls, and coconut milk into a creamy dessert often served over crushed ice, making it a refreshing choice in hot weather. Mango desserts across countries reflect how one fruit can adapt to different food traditions while remaining the heart of every recipe.

Before You Go

Breaking News: US Naval Blockade Challenged as Multiple Ships Exit Iranian Ports Amid Hormuz Tensions

Frequently Asked Questions

How is mango used in desserts globally?

Around the world, mango is transformed into exciting sweet treats that reflect local food traditions. Countries create varied desserts while keeping the fruit's natural sweetness central.

What is Thailand's traditional mango dessert?

Thailand's traditional mango dessert is Mango Sticky Rice, or Khao Niew Mamuang. It features ripe mangoes with sticky rice and coconut milk, often enjoyed with warm rice and chilled mango.

What makes Mexico's mangonada special?

Mexico's mangonada is a street-style dessert famous for its mix of sweet, spicy, and tangy flavors. It blends mango with ice, chamoy sauce, chili powder, and lime juice for a unique taste.

What is India's popular mango dessert?

India's popular summer dessert, aamras, is made from ripe mango pulp blended into a smooth puree. It is commonly served with puris in states like Maharashtra and Gujarat.

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
Read More
Published at : 06 Jun 2026 08:51 AM (IST)
Tags :
Mango Recipes Mango Desserts Mango Sticky Rice Global Mango Dishes Summer Desserts Thailand Dessert Mexico Street Food South Korea Dessert Vietnam Dessert
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Lifestyle
Mango Sticky Rice, Aamras, Bingsu: Global Mango Desserts You Should Know
Mango Sticky Rice, Aamras, Bingsu: Global Mango Desserts You Should Know
Lifestyle
ABP Live Pet First | Pet Safety Alert: 5 Deadly Summer Mistakes Every Owner Must Avoid
ABP Live Pet First | Pet Safety Alert: 5 Deadly Summer Mistakes Every Owner Must Avoid
Lifestyle
World Environment Day 2026: History, Significance And Global Impact Of June 5
World Environment Day 2026: History, Significance And Global Impact Of June 5
Lifestyle
Durga Puja Under Threat? Kolkata's Kumartuli Faces Clay Shortage, Puts A Centuries-Old Tradition At Risk
Durga Puja Under Threat? Kolkata's Kumartuli Faces Clay Shortage, Puts A Centuries-Old Tradition At Risk
Advertisement

Videos

BIG LEGAL ACTION: Attempt to Murder FIR Filed Against Khan Sir in Patna Coaching Firing Case
BIG BREAKING: Attempt to Murder and Arms Act Case Filed Against Khan Sir in Patna Firing Probe
POLITICAL TURN IN TAMIL NADU: Annamalai Launches New Party, ‘We The Leader’ Campaign Begins
Ghaziabad Hotel Mystery: Teenage Girl Found Dead in Room, One Detained as Police Probe Deepens
KHODA ON HIGH ALERT: Heavy Security Deployed Ahead of Friday Namaz Amid Surya Case Tension
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
How TMC Lost Bengal: Abhishek Banerjee’s ‘Corporate Model’, I-PAC And Crisis Of Cadre Politics
Opinion
Embed widget