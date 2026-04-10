Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Assembly Elections 2026NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeLifestyleLouis Vuitton Launches Rs 4.35 Lakh 'Watering Can' Bag - Bold Fashion Or Just Bizarre?

Louis Vuitton Launches Rs 4.35 Lakh 'Watering Can' Bag - Bold Fashion Or Just Bizarre?

Louis Vuitton’s Rs 4.35 lakh watering can bag has gone viral. Here’s everything about its design, price, and why it’s sparking debate online.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 10 Apr 2026 09:37 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Louis Vuitton unveils a watering can handbag from their latest collection.
  • The luxury bag features iconic monogram canvas and practical elements.
  • Priced at over $5,000, it sparks debate on luxury and practicality.
  • A miniature charm version is also available for around $1,000.

Luxury fashion house Louis Vuitton has once again pushed creative boundaries, this time by transforming a watering can into a high-fashion handbag priced at around Rs 4.35 lakh. The design has quickly gone viral, leaving many both amused and intrigued.

At first glance, the piece could easily be mistaken for something picked up from a garden shed. Look closer, however, and its luxury identity becomes unmistakable. Covered in the brand’s iconic monogram canvas, the bag mirrors the classic watering can shape, complete with a spout, structured top handle, and a detachable leather strap for cross-body wear.

ALSO READ: Toddlers Inhaling Nicotine? Experts Say Vapes Are The Culprit

Playful Concept With Practical Touches

The accessory is part of the Men’s Spring/Summer collection led by Pharrell Williams, built around the theme of “nurturing growth.” While the concept leans into symbolism, the design also attempts to balance creativity with usability.

Louis Vuitton’s official website reads, “The Watering Can bag is made from signature Monogram coated canvas: a statement piece that blends playful design with everyday functionality. The main compartment fits essentials like a wallet, phone, and keys. Carry it by the top handle for a polished look or attach the adjustable shoulder strap to wear cross-body,”.

A Hefty Price Tag Sparks Debate

Globally priced at over $5,000, the bag translates to approximately Rs 4.35 lakh for buyers in India. For those seeking a smaller alternative, the brand has also introduced a miniature version designed as a bag charm. Made from resin and decorated with colourful leather flowers, the mini piece is priced at around Rs 90,000.

Internet Reacts: Luxury Or Excess? 

As images of the bag spread online, reactions have been sharply divided. While some admire the bold, unconventional approach, others have questioned both its practicality and price.

One user wrote, "These designers have completely lost their minds. The products they are making are beyond stupidity."

Another commented, "You can fill it with water instead of money, because you will be bankrupt after buying it."

Related Video

Union Budget 2024: Nirmala Sitharaman Reaches Parliament Ahead Of Budget Presentation Today | ABP News

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the new Louis Vuitton bag designed to look like?

The new Louis Vuitton bag is designed to resemble a watering can. It's made from the brand's iconic monogram canvas and features a spout, handle, and detachable strap.

What is the price of the Louis Vuitton watering can bag?

The watering can bag is priced globally at over $5,000, which is approximately Rs 4.35 lakh in India. A miniature version is also available as a bag charm.

What is the theme of the collection this watering can bag belongs to?

This accessory is part of the Men's Spring/Summer collection, led by Pharrell Williams, with the theme of 'nurturing growth'.

What can fit inside the Louis Vuitton watering can bag?

The main compartment of the watering can bag is designed to fit essentials like a wallet, phone, and keys. It can be carried by the top handle or worn cross-body with the strap.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in entertainment, lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 10 Apr 2026 09:37 AM (IST)
Tags :
Louis Vuitton Lifestyle News Viral Fashion
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Lifestyle
Louis Vuitton Launches Rs 4.35 Lakh 'Watering Can' Bag - Bold Fashion Or Just Bizarre?
Louis Vuitton Launches Rs 4.35 Lakh 'Watering Can' Bag - Bold Fashion Or Just Bizarre?
Lifestyle
Kalashtami 2026: 5 Powerful Rituals To Ward Off Evil Eye And Negative Energy
Kalashtami 2026: 5 Powerful Rituals To Ward Off Evil Eye And Negative Energy
Lifestyle
ABP Live Doc Talk | Chia Seeds Are Taking Over Modern Diets: Here’s Why And How To Include Them In Your Diet
ABP Live Doc Talk | Chia Seeds Are Taking Over Modern Diets: Here’s Why And How To Include Them In Your Diet
Lifestyle
Akshaya Tritiya 2026: Know The Auspicious Muhurat And Rules For Griha Pravesh On This Sacred Day
Akshaya Tritiya 2026: Know The Auspicious Muhurat And Rules For Griha Pravesh On This Sacred Day
Advertisement

Videos

Modi Addresses Bengal Rally: Promises Change, Development, and BJP Government
Breaking: Nitish Kumar to Take RS Oath Tomorrow; Bihar Set for New BJP CM on April 15
Ceasefire Talks in Doubt: Iran’s Envoy Deletes Pakistan Meeting Post
Election Promise: PM Modi Announces Six Guarantees for Bengal if BJP Forms Government
Latest Update: Bulldozer Action in Mumbai After Violent Clash at Devi Poojan Amid Loudspeaker Dispute
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Military Theaterisation Will Impact India's External Relations, Coordination Is Key
Opinion
Embed widget