Louis Vuitton Launches Rs 4.35 Lakh 'Watering Can' Bag - Bold Fashion Or Just Bizarre?

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Louis Vuitton unveils a watering can handbag from their latest collection.

The luxury bag features iconic monogram canvas and practical elements.

Priced at over $5,000, it sparks debate on luxury and practicality.

A miniature charm version is also available for around $1,000.

Luxury fashion house Louis Vuitton has once again pushed creative boundaries, this time by transforming a watering can into a high-fashion handbag priced at around Rs 4.35 lakh. The design has quickly gone viral, leaving many both amused and intrigued.

At first glance, the piece could easily be mistaken for something picked up from a garden shed. Look closer, however, and its luxury identity becomes unmistakable. Covered in the brand’s iconic monogram canvas, the bag mirrors the classic watering can shape, complete with a spout, structured top handle, and a detachable leather strap for cross-body wear.

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Playful Concept With Practical Touches

👜 Louis Vuitton снова делают люкс, который сложно объяснить



Louis Vuitton выпустили сумку… в форме садовой лейки за ~382.000₽



Теперь можно не только поливать цветы, но и свой уровень жизни.🕺 pic.twitter.com/Mj850H8wB2 — Don Pu (@brazzers_don) April 7, 2026

The accessory is part of the Men’s Spring/Summer collection led by Pharrell Williams, built around the theme of “nurturing growth.” While the concept leans into symbolism, the design also attempts to balance creativity with usability.

Louis Vuitton’s official website reads, “The Watering Can bag is made from signature Monogram coated canvas: a statement piece that blends playful design with everyday functionality. The main compartment fits essentials like a wallet, phone, and keys. Carry it by the top handle for a polished look or attach the adjustable shoulder strap to wear cross-body,”.

A Hefty Price Tag Sparks Debate

Globally priced at over $5,000, the bag translates to approximately Rs 4.35 lakh for buyers in India. For those seeking a smaller alternative, the brand has also introduced a miniature version designed as a bag charm. Made from resin and decorated with colourful leather flowers, the mini piece is priced at around Rs 90,000.

Internet Reacts: Luxury Or Excess?

As images of the bag spread online, reactions have been sharply divided. While some admire the bold, unconventional approach, others have questioned both its practicality and price.

One user wrote, "These designers have completely lost their minds. The products they are making are beyond stupidity."

Another commented, "You can fill it with water instead of money, because you will be bankrupt after buying it."