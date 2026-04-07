Rs 30,000 Rent In China Stuns Indians: Viral Video Shows 'Premium' Flat Cheaper Than Bengaluru

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HomeTrendingRs 30,000 Rent In China's Wuhan Stuns Indians: Viral Video Shows 'Premium' Flat Cheaper Than Bengaluru

Rs 30,000 Rent In China's Wuhan Stuns Indians: Viral Video Shows 'Premium' Flat Cheaper Than Bengaluru

A Wuhan apartment tour by an Indian man has gone viral after viewers learned he paid around Rs 30,000 a month, with many saying it’s cheaper than rents in Bengaluru or Mumbai.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle | Updated at : 07 Apr 2026 12:51 PM (IST)
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House rent has become one of the biggest concerns for people in every major city. In India’s metro cities especially, rental prices have soared so high that even a small room often comes at a hefty cost. So, whenever social media shows the rent and living conditions of an Indian staying abroad, people naturally start comparing.

A similar video is currently going viral on the internet. In it, an Indian man living in a Chinese city gives a tour of his apartment. Viewers have been left surprised by the house, its location, and the facilities it offers, especially because the rent he was paying is an amount for which finding a decent home in India’s big cities is often difficult.

What Facilities Does The Flat Offer?

The flat shown in the video is small but neatly designed. It has a compact kitchen and a small balcony area where a washing machine and a gas water heater are installed. The building also has a 24-hour water machine that residents can use anytime by scanning. In addition, the tower has three lifts and a total of 32 floors. The man was living on the 15th floor, which offers a stunning city view. He also described his flat as “premium.”

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by 𝑨𝒅𝒗𝒊𝒌阿迪™ | Youtuber (@advikjourney)

Users Say It’s Even Cheaper Than Bengaluru

The video was shared on Instagram by the account advikjourney. It has already been viewed by lakhs of people and received many likes. Social media users have also posted a variety of reactions. One user wrote, “Brother, this is cheaper than Bengaluru.” Another commented, “You are really enjoying life.” A third user wrote, “At this price, you can’t even get something decent in cities like Mumbai and Bengaluru.”

Where Is This Viral Video From?

The viral video is from Wuhan, where an Indian man named Advik was living. He shared a complete tour of his apartment on his Instagram account, and it is now spreading rapidly online. In the video, he says that he was paying around Rs 30,000 per month for the flat. What makes it more surprising is that the apartment is located in the heart of the city, not in an outer area. Considering the location and facilities, many people are shocked by the price.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Where is the viral video of the apartment tour from?

The viral video is from Wuhan, China, where an Indian man named Advik was living. He shared a tour of his apartment on his Instagram account.

What facilities does the apartment offer?

The apartment includes a compact kitchen, a small balcony with a washing machine and gas water heater, and access to a 24-hour water machine. The building also has three lifts and 32 floors.

How much was the rent for the apartment?

The man was paying around Rs 30,000 per month for the apartment, which is considered surprisingly affordable for its location and amenities.

How does the rent compare to Indian metro cities?

Social media users noted that the rent for this apartment is cheaper than what one would find for a decent place in Indian metro cities like Mumbai and Bengaluru.

About the author ABP Live Lifestyle

ABP Live Lifestyle curates stories around health, wellness, fashion, beauty, travel and everyday living, tracking trends, expert advice and seasonal essentials, while blending practical tips with cultural insights to help readers make smarter choices, live better, and stay in step with changing lifestyles.
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Published at : 07 Apr 2026 12:51 PM (IST)
Tags :
Bengaluru Wuhan China Apartment MUMBAI INDIA
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