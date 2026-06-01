Maintaining controlled blood sugar and blood pressure, staying hydrated, reducing salt intake, being active, avoiding smoking and excessive alcohol, and limiting painkiller use can protect your kidneys.
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Kidney Disease Often Shows No Early Signs, Doctors Urge Awareness
Kidney disease is a silent killer that hides in early stages without noticeable symptoms. Doctors warn that delayed detection can lead to serious complications.
- Regular check-ups and healthy habits prevent long-term issues.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What lifestyle changes can help protect kidneys?
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