Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Valley of Flowers National Park reopens June 1.

Park accessible until August 31, peak bloom July-August.

Trekking from Govindghat; Ghangaria is the base camp.

Entry permits required; overnight stays inside prohibited.

One of India's most breathtaking natural attractions, the Valley of Flowers National Park in Uttarakhand, has officially reopened to visitors today, June 1, 2026. Every year, thousands of nature lovers, trekkers and photographers make their way to this UNESCO World Heritage Site to witness its spectacular display of blooming alpine flowers against the backdrop of the Himalayas.

Located in Chamoli district, the world-famous valley is known for its rich biodiversity, rare plant species and stunning landscapes. As the monsoon season progresses, the valley transforms into a vibrant carpet of colours, making it one of the most sought-after destinations for travellers.

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Valley Of Flowers Open Till August 31

The Valley of Flowers National Park will remain open to tourists from June 1 to August 31, 2026. Authorities have completed preparations along the trekking routes ahead of the opening season.

While visitors can enter the park from June onwards, the most spectacular floral display is usually witnessed during July and August, when thousands of flowers bloom simultaneously across the valley.

A Haven Of Rare Himalayan Flora

Spread across nearly 87 square kilometres, the Valley of Flowers is home to more than 500 species of flowers and rare plants. Visitors can spot a variety of blooms, including orchids, poppies, daisies, marigolds and primulas.

During the monsoon months, these flowers cover the valley in a stunning mix of colours, creating a landscape that resembles a vast natural garden. This unique phenomenon has helped the valley earn recognition as one of India's most beautiful natural destinations.

How To Reach Valley Of Flowers

The journey to the Valley of Flowers begins from Govindghat in Uttarakhand. Travellers first need to reach either Rishikesh or Haridwar, from where Govindghat can be accessed by road.

From Govindghat, visitors must undertake a trek of approximately 13 kilometres to Ghangaria, the base camp for the valley. The Valley of Flowers is located around 4 kilometres from Ghangaria, making the final stretch an exciting experience for trekking enthusiasts.

Nearest Airport And Railway Station

For those travelling by air, Jolly Grant Airport in Dehradun is the nearest airport. Visitors arriving by train can reach Rishikesh Railway Station, followed by a road journey to Govindghat via taxi or bus services.

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Entry Permit And Important Rules

Tourists are required to obtain an entry permit before entering the national park. Visitors should also keep in mind that overnight stays inside the valley are not permitted.

All tourists must return before evening, while most travellers choose to stay in hotels and guesthouses located in Ghangaria. Authorities also advise visitors to follow environmental conservation guidelines and make accommodation and permit arrangements in advance.

Best Time To Visit

Although the Valley of Flowers remains open from June to August, July and August are considered the best months to visit. Increased rainfall during this period triggers the full bloom of thousands of flowers, covering the valley in vibrant colours.

The season is also ideal for photography, nature walks and trekking, offering visitors an unforgettable experience amid one of the Himalayas' most stunning natural landscapes.