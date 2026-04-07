The main concern is that visa-free entry to Phu Quoc is restricted to the island only. Travelers cannot visit mainland Vietnam without a separate visa.
Planning A Trip To Vietnam? Embassy Issues Urgent Travel Warnings - Check Key Guidelines
Indian Embassy warns travellers to Vietnam’s Phu Quoc Island about visa restrictions and passport loss risks. Key advisory explained.
A tropical getaway without visa hassles may sound tempting, but for Indian travellers heading to Phu Quoc, there's a crucial catch. A fresh advisory has now highlighted potential risks that could disrupt travel plans, urging visitors to think twice before relying solely on visa-free access.
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Embassy Flags Key Concerns For Travellers
Indian nationals travelling to Viet Nam are requested to see this ADVISORY 👇🏽 pic.twitter.com/UI1fTfbjuB— India in Vietnam (@AmbHanoi) April 6, 2026
The Embassy of India in Vietnam has issued a cautionary advisory for Indian nationals visiting Vietnam, drawing attention to two major concerns, visa restrictions linked to Phu Quoc Island and complications arising from passport loss during travel.
The warning comes as the island continues to gain popularity among Indian tourists, largely due to its visa-free entry provision.
Visa-Free Entry Comes With Strict Limits
While Phu Quoc offers visa-free access to certain foreign nationals, including Indians, the exemption is tightly restricted. Travellers entering under this policy are permitted to remain only on the island.
This means they cannot travel to mainland destinations such as Ho Chi Minh City or Hanoi without holding a valid Vietnamese visa.
Unexpected Situations Could Create Trouble
The advisory underlines that unforeseen circumstances, such as medical emergencies, flight cancellations, or urgent travel needs, may require visitors to leave the island.
In such cases, those without a mainland visa could encounter serious hurdles, including delays in accessing healthcare, restricted movement, and immigration-related complications.
“In view of the above, Indian nationals are advised to obtain an appropriate Viet Nam visa prior to undertaking travel to Phu Quoc, even if their itinerary is limited to the island,” the advisory stated.
It further noted that travellers opting to go without a visa should be prepared for potential immigration issues if circumstances force them to move beyond the island.
Passport Loss Could Delay Return Journey
The Embassy also mentioned a separate concern, cases of Indian nationals losing their passports while in Vietnam.
Travellers in such situations must immediately lodge a police complaint in the area where the passport was lost. This document is required when approaching Indian authorities at diplomatic offices in Hanoi or Ho Chi Minh City.
Exit Process May Take Several Days
While Indian authorities strive to issue Emergency Certificates or temporary travel documents quickly often on the same day, the process does not end there.
Visitors must still obtain an exit permit from Vietnamese authorities, which typically takes three to five working days and may extend further in some cases. During this period, travellers are required to remain in the country until clearance is granted.
As Phu Quoc continues to attract Indian tourists with its scenic appeal and relaxed entry rules, the advisory serves as a timely reminder: convenience should not come at the cost of preparedness.
With travel plans often subject to sudden changes, having the right documentation in place could make all the difference between a smooth holiday and an unexpected ordeal.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What is the main concern for Indian travelers going to Phu Quoc?
What happens if I need to leave Phu Quoc for an emergency without a mainland visa?
You may face significant hurdles, including delays in accessing healthcare, restricted movement, and immigration complications if you need to leave the island without a valid Vietnamese visa.
What should I do if I lose my passport in Vietnam?
You must file a police report immediately where the passport was lost. Then, approach Indian diplomatic offices in Hanoi or Ho Chi Minh City for assistance.
How long does it take to get an exit permit after losing my passport?
Obtaining an exit permit from Vietnamese authorities typically takes three to five working days, and sometimes longer. You must remain in Vietnam until clearance is granted.