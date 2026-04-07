Planning A Trip To Vietnam? Embassy Issues Urgent Travel Warnings - Check Key Guidelines

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A tropical getaway without visa hassles may sound tempting, but for Indian travellers heading to Phu Quoc, there's a crucial catch. A fresh advisory has now highlighted potential risks that could disrupt travel plans, urging visitors to think twice before relying solely on visa-free access.

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Embassy Flags Key Concerns For Travellers

Indian nationals travelling to Viet Nam are requested to see this ADVISORY 👇🏽 pic.twitter.com/UI1fTfbjuB — India in Vietnam (@AmbHanoi) April 6, 2026

The Embassy of India in Vietnam has issued a cautionary advisory for Indian nationals visiting Vietnam, drawing attention to two major concerns, visa restrictions linked to Phu Quoc Island and complications arising from passport loss during travel.

The warning comes as the island continues to gain popularity among Indian tourists, largely due to its visa-free entry provision.

Visa-Free Entry Comes With Strict Limits

While Phu Quoc offers visa-free access to certain foreign nationals, including Indians, the exemption is tightly restricted. Travellers entering under this policy are permitted to remain only on the island.

This means they cannot travel to mainland destinations such as Ho Chi Minh City or Hanoi without holding a valid Vietnamese visa.

Unexpected Situations Could Create Trouble

The advisory underlines that unforeseen circumstances, such as medical emergencies, flight cancellations, or urgent travel needs, may require visitors to leave the island.

In such cases, those without a mainland visa could encounter serious hurdles, including delays in accessing healthcare, restricted movement, and immigration-related complications.

“In view of the above, Indian nationals are advised to obtain an appropriate Viet Nam visa prior to undertaking travel to Phu Quoc, even if their itinerary is limited to the island,” the advisory stated.

It further noted that travellers opting to go without a visa should be prepared for potential immigration issues if circumstances force them to move beyond the island.

Passport Loss Could Delay Return Journey

The Embassy also mentioned a separate concern, cases of Indian nationals losing their passports while in Vietnam.

Travellers in such situations must immediately lodge a police complaint in the area where the passport was lost. This document is required when approaching Indian authorities at diplomatic offices in Hanoi or Ho Chi Minh City.

Exit Process May Take Several Days

While Indian authorities strive to issue Emergency Certificates or temporary travel documents quickly often on the same day, the process does not end there.

Visitors must still obtain an exit permit from Vietnamese authorities, which typically takes three to five working days and may extend further in some cases. During this period, travellers are required to remain in the country until clearance is granted.

As Phu Quoc continues to attract Indian tourists with its scenic appeal and relaxed entry rules, the advisory serves as a timely reminder: convenience should not come at the cost of preparedness.

With travel plans often subject to sudden changes, having the right documentation in place could make all the difference between a smooth holiday and an unexpected ordeal.