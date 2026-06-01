ABP Live Pet First: 5 Ways To Give Your Pet A Longer, Healthier Life

Every pet parent wishes for one thing; more happy, healthy years with their furry companion. While genetics certainly play a role in determining a pet’s lifespan, daily care and lifestyle choices can make a meaningful difference to their overall well-being.

From maintaining a healthy weight to keeping their minds active, small and consistent efforts can help pets enjoy a better quality of life as they age. Here are some simple yet important ways to support your pet’s long-term health.

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Keep An Eye On Their Weight

Maintaining a healthy body weight is one of the most important factors linked to longevity. Pets carrying excess weight may face a greater risk of health concerns, including conditions that can affect their mobility and comfort over time.

Regularly monitoring your pet’s weight can help identify changes early. Paying attention to their body shape and overall condition can also provide valuable clues about whether they are maintaining a healthy balance. Feeding guidelines can serve as a useful starting point, but nutritional needs may change with age and activity levels. Measuring food portions accurately can also support better weight management.

Make Time For Daily Exercise

Physical activity offers benefits that go far beyond burning energy. Regular exercise can help manage body weight while supporting both physical and mental well-being.

Whether it's a leisurely stroll, an active walk or outdoor playtime, movement encourages a healthier lifestyle. Research has also linked physical activity to positive ageing effects in various species. While exercise alone may not determine lifespan, it can help reduce the risks associated with excess weight and promote a happier, more active life.

Keep Their Mind Engaged

Ageing affects more than just the body. Mental stimulation remains important throughout a pet’s life, regardless of age.

Introducing new activities, training exercises or simple games can help keep pets mentally active. Even older pets are capable of learning and adapting to new challenges. Activities such as scent-based games provide both mental and physical enrichment, allowing pets to use their natural instincts in a rewarding way.

Strengthen Your Bond

The relationship between pets and their caregivers is often built on trust, companionship and daily interaction. A strong bond not only enriches a pet’s life but can also help owners notice subtle changes in behaviour, movement or routine that may signal a health concern.

Spending quality time together through play, training or shared experiences can deepen this connection. A positive and stable relationship contributes to a happier environment for both pets and their families.

Stay Consistent With Veterinary Care

Routine veterinary care remains one of the most effective ways to protect a pet’s health. Advances in veterinary medicine have significantly improved the prevention and management of many diseases through vaccinations, parasite control and regular health monitoring.

Scheduled check-ups can help identify potential issues at an early stage, when treatment may be more effective. Conditions such as dental problems or joint-related concerns can affect a pet’s comfort and quality of life if left unnoticed.

[Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional veterinary advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always consult a qualified veterinarian regarding your pet’s health, diet, or any medical concerns.]