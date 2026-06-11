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HomeLifestyleFatty Liver Becomes Silent Epidemic In Cities, Affect 1 In 3 People In India

Fatty Liver Becomes Silent Epidemic In Cities, Affect 1 In 3 People In India

Fatty liver disease often shows no symptoms, but experts warn it can lead to serious liver damage. Early diagnosis, weight loss and healthy lifestyle changes can help reverse the condition.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle | Edited By: Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 11 Jun 2026 07:51 PM (IST)
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  • Lifestyle changes, including weight loss, can help reverse the condition.

For years, fatty liver disease was often dismissed as a minor issue that showed up unexpectedly on an ultrasound scan. Since most people do not experience noticeable symptoms in the early stages, many never give it a second thought. However, doctors are now urging people to take the condition more seriously, warning that it can quietly progress and lead to severe liver damage if left untreated.

The rise in obesity, type 2 diabetes, unhealthy eating habits, lack of exercise, poor sleep and chronic stress has contributed to a growing number of fatty liver cases across India. What makes the condition particularly worrying is that it can develop silently over several years, with many people unaware that their liver is under strain.

Why Fatty Liver Is Becoming More Common

Fatty liver disease occurs when excess fat builds up in the liver. Over time, this can affect the organ’s ability to carry out essential tasks, such as processing nutrients, removing toxins and supporting the body’s metabolism.

Health experts say the condition is becoming increasingly common in urban India. Research published in the Journal of Clinical and Experimental Hepatology suggests that around one in three urban residents may be living with some degree of fatty liver disease. As obesity and diabetes rates continue to climb, that number is expected to increase further.

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Why Early Action Matters

One of the biggest challenges with fatty liver disease is that it often develops without clear warning signs. By the time symptoms appear, the liver may already have suffered significant damage.

Doctors stress that early diagnosis offers the best chance of preventing complications. The liver has an impressive ability to heal itself, but that recovery becomes more difficult once scarring and long-term damage begin to develop. If ignored, fatty liver disease can progress to inflammation, fibrosis, cirrhosis, liver failure and, in some cases, liver cancer.

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Can Losing Weight Help Reverse Fatty Liver?

The encouraging news is that fatty liver disease can often be improved and sometimes even reversed  through healthy lifestyle changes, especially when it is caught early.

Studies have found that losing just 5 per cent of body weight can help reduce fat stored in the liver. A weight loss of around 7 to 10 per cent may also ease inflammation and improve early liver scarring in some people. Rather than following restrictive diets or attempting rapid weight loss, experts recommend focusing on sustainable habits. Eating a balanced diet, staying physically active, getting enough sleep and managing blood sugar levels can all play a key role in improving liver health over time.

Doctors say the message is simple: fatty liver disease should not be ignored. Taking action early could help protect the liver and prevent far more serious health problems in the future..

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why is early diagnosis important for fatty liver disease?

Early diagnosis offers the best chance to prevent complications, as the liver can heal itself in early stages. If ignored, it can progress to serious conditions like cirrhosis or liver cancer.

About the author ABP Live Lifestyle

ABP Live Lifestyle curates stories around health, wellness, fashion, beauty, travel and everyday living, tracking trends, expert advice and seasonal essentials, while blending practical tips with cultural insights to help readers make smarter choices, live better, and stay in step with changing lifestyles.
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Published at : 11 Jun 2026 07:51 PM (IST)
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