Explained: Why Some People Sweat When They See A Dog

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Fear of dogs often stems from learned experiences, not dislike.

Misconceptions about dog behavior significantly worsen this anxiety.

Recognizing canine body language helps safely reduce fear.

Respecting dog's personal space ensures safer human interactions.

Dogs are often known as humans' most loyal companions, yet many people feel anxious the moment they see one. Some instinctively cross the road, others freeze, while some try to move away as quickly as possible. Interestingly, although cats are also among the world's most popular pets, fear of dogs is far more common. According to Dr. Vinod Sharma, Director and Head Veterinarian, this fear is rarely about the animal alone. In most cases, it is shaped by a person's experiences, beliefs, and understanding of dog behaviour. Because dogs are generally larger, stronger, and more visible in public places, many people assume they are more likely to cause serious harm if they become aggressive.

Why Does Fear Of Dogs Develop?

Experts say that fear of dogs is usually learned rather than inborn. A frightening childhood encounter, stories shared by family members, or repeated exposure to news about dog attacks can leave a lasting psychological impact. Dr. Sharma explains that these experiences gradually shape a person's perception, making them anxious around dogs even if they have never been bitten themselves. Importantly, being afraid of dogs does not mean someone dislikes animals. Fear and dislike are two very different emotions, yet they are often confused. In some individuals, this fear can become so intense that it develops into cynophobia, a specific phobia related to dogs.

ALSO READ | International Chess Day 2026: Can Chess Really Boost Children's Brain Power? Doctors Reveal Truth

Recognising Fear And Understanding Dog Behaviour

A genuine phobia involves much more than simple discomfort. It can trigger physical symptoms such as a racing heartbeat, sweating, trembling, panic, or even crying. Many people also begin avoiding parks, streets, or other places where they might encounter dogs. At the same time, misconceptions about dog behaviour often make the fear worse. One of the biggest myths is that a wagging tail always means a dog is friendly or happy. According to experts, this is not always true. A stiff tail wagging rapidly may indicate stress, excitement, or heightened alertness rather than friendliness. Similarly, behaviours such as repeated lip licking, excessive yawning, or deliberately looking away are often signs that a dog is feeling uncomfortable or anxious not simply acting casually.

ALSO READ | Can Feeding Donkeys Bring Rain? The Folk Tradition Behind Bhopal's Viral Video

How To Reduce Your Fear Safely

Experts believe that learning to understand canine body language can significantly reduce unnecessary fear. Knowing the difference between a relaxed dog and a stressed one helps people respond more confidently and safely. If you meet an unfamiliar dog, avoid approaching it immediately. Always seek the owner's permission before interacting with the animal, respect its personal space, and never force contact. Staying calm, observing the dog's behaviour, and maintaining a safe distance when needed are the simplest ways to prevent unpleasant encounters Understanding dogs instead of relying on assumptions not only helps reduce fear but also encourages safer interactions between people and animals.