Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Healthy lifestyle, combined with chess, maximizes brain development.

Every year on July 20, the world celebrates International Chess Day, recognising one of the oldest and most intellectually demanding games ever created. Chess is widely regarded as a game of strategy, patience and logic, leading many parents to encourage their children to play in the hope of sharpening their minds.

Chess Can Help Build Focus

According to doctors, chess can indeed offer several cognitive benefits. Every move requires children to think carefully, anticipate their opponent's next step and weigh different possibilities before making a decision. Over time, this process can strengthen problem-solving skills and encourage more thoughtful decision-making instead of impulsive reactions.

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The game also demands sustained concentration. Even a brief lapse in focus can change the outcome of a match, helping children develop stronger attention spans that may also benefit their studies and everyday learning.

Doctors further explain that remembering opening strategies, game patterns and different tactical ideas keeps the brain actively engaged. Regular practice may improve memory and encourage children to approach new challenges with greater confidence and curiosity.

Healthy Brain Development

Beyond improving concentration and memory, chess teaches children an equally valuable life skill, patience. Unlike fast-paced games, chess rewards careful planning and thoughtful decision-making, helping young players understand the importance of waiting for the right opportunity rather than acting in haste.

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The game also helps children develop resilience. Losing is an inevitable part of chess, but each defeat provides an opportunity to analyse mistakes, learn from them and return stronger. Doctors believe this mindset can positively influence not only academic performance but also the way children approach challenges later in life.

However, health experts emphasise that chess alone is not enough to maximise brain development. A healthy lifestyle remains just as important. Adequate sleep, a balanced diet, regular physical activity and consistent learning all play essential roles in supporting a child's cognitive growth.

In other words, while chess can be an excellent tool for improving thinking skills, it works best when combined with healthy daily habits that nurture both the body and the mind.