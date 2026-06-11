Black, Greasy Kitchen Windows? One Common Kitchen Ingredient Can Clean Them In No Time

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Wipe with cloth, polish with newspaper or use vinegar.

If there is one area in the kitchen that seems impossible to keep clean, it is the window. Between sizzling oil, cooking fumes and clouds of steam, kitchen windows quietly collect layers of grease every single day. Before you know it, the glass starts looking dull, while the frames and corners become sticky and dark.

Many people spend money on expensive cleaning products hoping for a quick fix, but the solution may already be sitting in your kitchen cupboard. With just a couple of everyday ingredients and a few minutes of effort, you can get your windows looking fresh and spotless again.

Simple Cleaning Mix That Works Wonders

One of the easiest ways to tackle greasy kitchen windows is by using baking soda and washing-up liquid. Together, they help loosen stubborn grime and cut through oily residue without the need for harsh chemicals. To make the cleaning paste, mix two to three teaspoons of baking soda with a few drops of washing-up liquid and a little water. Stir until you get a thick, spreadable consistency. Using an old toothbrush or kitchen scrubber, apply the mixture to the areas where grease has built up the most. Make sure to cover the window frames, corners and any mesh screens, as these spots tend to trap dirt over time.

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Leave the paste on for about 10 minutes. This gives it enough time to break down the grease, making it much easier to remove.

Sparkling, Streak-Free Windows

Once the paste has done its job, use a sponge dipped in warm water to gently scrub the surface. You will notice the greasy layer starting to lift away without much effort.

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Wipe everything clean with a soft cloth and allow it to dry. If you want the glass to look extra clear and shiny, polish it with a sheet of old newspaper. It is an old household trick that still works surprisingly well for preventing streaks and water marks.For windows that have not been cleaned in a while, white vinegar can help remove any remaining grime. Mix equal parts warm water and white vinegar in a spray bottle, spray it onto the glass and wipe it off with a clean cloth. The vinegar helps cut through lingering grease and leaves the windows looking brighter and fresher.

Sometimes, the best cleaning solutions are not the most expensive ones. With a few common kitchen staples and a little patience, you can easily bring back the shine to grease-covered kitchen windows and make the entire space feel cleaner and brighter.