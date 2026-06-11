It is a special IRCTC pilgrimage package exploring South India's spiritual heritage via the Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train. The all-inclusive package covers travel, accommodation, meals, and sightseeing.
Budget Traveller | Arunachalam To Kanyakumari: IRCTC Announces 9-Day Spiritual Tour Across South India In Just 15000
Arunachalam Temple Tour: IRCTC has launched a special pilgrimage package, offering devotees the chance to visit several temples and sacred destinations across South India in one trip.
- IRCTC launches special
- Tour begins July 20, covers 8 nights, 9 days.
- Pilgrims visit seven sacred temples and Vivekananda Rock Memorial.
- All-inclusive package covers travel, accommodation, meals, sightseeing.
Devotees looking to explore South India's rich spiritual heritage, IRCTC has introduced a special pilgrimage package that brings together some of the region’s most sacred temples and religious landmarks in a single trip. Named Divya Dakshin Yatra with Arunachalam, the tour will be conducted through the Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train, offering pilgrims a hassle-free experience with travel, accommodation, meals, and sightseeing arrangements included in the package.
ALSO READ: Skip Hill Stations! 6 Stunning Indian Islands Perfect For A Cool Summer Escape
8 Nights, 9 Days Spiritual Exploration
The pilgrimage is scheduled to begin on July 20 and will continue for 8 nights and 9 days. The package, coded SCZBG-63, can accommodate 702 passengers across Sleeper, Third AC, and Second AC categories. The journey will commence from Secunderabad Railway Station, while passengers can also board and deboard at several stations en route, including Charlapalli, Jangaon, Kazipet, Warangal, Mahabubabad, Khammam, Madhira, Vijayawada, Tenali, Ongole, Nellore, Gudur, and Renigunta.
Designed for comfort and convenience, the all-inclusive package allows devotees to focus on their spiritual journey without worrying about logistics, making it an attractive option for those seeking a well-organised pilgrimage experience.
Darshan Of Seven Sacred Temples And Spiritual Landmarks
During the tour, pilgrims will have the opportunity to visit seven of South India’s most revered religious destinations. The itinerary includes the famous Arunachaleswarar Temple in Tiruvannamalai, Nataraja Temple in Chidambaram, Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple in Tiruchirappalli, Brihadeeswarar Temple in Thanjavur, Sri Ramanathaswamy Temple in Rameswaram, Meenakshi Amman Temple in Madurai, and Kumari Amman Temple in Kanyakumari.
In addition to these temple visits, travelers will also get the chance to explore the iconic Vivekananda Rock Memorial in Kanyakumari, one of India’s most significant spiritual landmarks. Combining faith, culture, and heritage, the Divya Dakshin Yatra offers devotees a unique opportunity to experience some of the most important pilgrimage sites in South India in a single journey.
How Much Does The Package Cost?
The cost of the package has been structured according to the travel class chosen by passengers. For adults, the fare has been fixed at Rs 15,600 for Sleeper Class, Rs 23,100 for 3AC and Rs 29,500 for 2AC travel.
For children aged between five and 11 years, the fare has been set at Rs 14,600 for Sleeper Class, Rs 21,900 for 3AC and Rs 28,100 for 2AC.
ALSO READ: Budget Traveller | 6 Affordable Hidden Getaways To Explore Instead Of Goa’s Crowded Beaches
What Facilities Are Included?
One of the major highlights of this tour package is the range of services bundled into the ticket price. Passengers will be provided with breakfast, lunch and dinner throughout the journey, ensuring a convenient travel experience without the need to make separate meal arrangements.
In addition, all travellers will receive the benefit of travel insurance. To further enhance the experience, trained tour escorts will accompany the group and remain available throughout the trip to assist passengers whenever required.
Before You Go
Breaking News: US Naval Blockade Challenged as Multiple Ships Exit Iranian Ports Amid Hormuz Tensions
Frequently Asked Questions
What is the Divya Dakshin Yatra with Arunachalam tour?
When does the Divya Dakshin Yatra with Arunachalam tour begin and what is its duration?
The pilgrimage is scheduled to begin on July 20. It will last for 8 nights and 9 days, offering a comprehensive spiritual exploration.
Which sacred temples and landmarks are included in the Divya Dakshin Yatra itinerary?
Pilgrims will visit seven revered temples like Arunachaleswarar and Meenakshi Amman, along with the iconic Vivekananda Rock Memorial. This offers a rich experience of South India's spiritual heritage.
What are the passenger capacity and accommodation options for the tour?
The package can accommodate 702 passengers across Sleeper, Third AC, and Second AC categories. It ensures a comfortable and well-organized spiritual journey.
From which stations can passengers board the Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train for this tour?
The journey commences from Secunderabad Railway Station. Passengers can also board or deboard at several stations, including Vijayawada, Nellore, and Renigunta, among others.