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HomeLifestyleTravelBudget Traveller | Arunachalam To Kanyakumari: IRCTC Announces 9-Day Spiritual Tour Across South India In Just 15000

Budget Traveller | Arunachalam To Kanyakumari: IRCTC Announces 9-Day Spiritual Tour Across South India In Just 15000

Arunachalam Temple Tour: IRCTC has launched a special pilgrimage package, offering devotees the chance to visit several temples and sacred destinations across South India in one trip.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle | Edited By: Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 11 Jun 2026 01:38 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • IRCTC launches special
  • Tour begins July 20, covers 8 nights, 9 days.
  • Pilgrims visit seven sacred temples and Vivekananda Rock Memorial.
  • All-inclusive package covers travel, accommodation, meals, sightseeing.

Devotees looking to explore South India's rich spiritual heritage, IRCTC has introduced a special pilgrimage package that brings together some of the region’s most sacred temples and religious landmarks in a single trip. Named Divya Dakshin Yatra with Arunachalam, the tour will be conducted through the Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train, offering pilgrims a hassle-free experience with travel, accommodation, meals, and sightseeing arrangements included in the package.

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8 Nights, 9 Days Spiritual Exploration

The pilgrimage is scheduled to begin on July 20 and will continue for 8 nights and 9 days. The package, coded SCZBG-63, can accommodate 702 passengers across Sleeper, Third AC, and Second AC categories. The journey will commence from Secunderabad Railway Station, while passengers can also board and deboard at several stations en route, including Charlapalli, Jangaon, Kazipet, Warangal, Mahabubabad, Khammam, Madhira, Vijayawada, Tenali, Ongole, Nellore, Gudur, and Renigunta.

Designed for comfort and convenience, the all-inclusive package allows devotees to focus on their spiritual journey without worrying about logistics, making it an attractive option for those seeking a well-organised pilgrimage experience.

Darshan Of Seven Sacred Temples And Spiritual Landmarks

During the tour, pilgrims will have the opportunity to visit seven of South India’s most revered religious destinations. The itinerary includes the famous Arunachaleswarar Temple in Tiruvannamalai, Nataraja Temple in Chidambaram, Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple in Tiruchirappalli, Brihadeeswarar Temple in Thanjavur, Sri Ramanathaswamy Temple in Rameswaram, Meenakshi Amman Temple in Madurai, and Kumari Amman Temple in Kanyakumari.

In addition to these temple visits, travelers will also get the chance to explore the iconic Vivekananda Rock Memorial in Kanyakumari, one of India’s most significant spiritual landmarks. Combining faith, culture, and heritage, the Divya Dakshin Yatra offers devotees a unique opportunity to experience some of the most important pilgrimage sites in South India in a single journey. 

How Much Does The Package Cost?

The cost of the package has been structured according to the travel class chosen by passengers. For adults, the fare has been fixed at Rs 15,600 for Sleeper Class, Rs 23,100 for 3AC and Rs 29,500 for 2AC travel.

For children aged between five and 11 years, the fare has been set at Rs 14,600 for Sleeper Class, Rs 21,900 for 3AC and Rs 28,100 for 2AC.

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What Facilities Are Included?

One of the major highlights of this tour package is the range of services bundled into the ticket price. Passengers will be provided with breakfast, lunch and dinner throughout the journey, ensuring a convenient travel experience without the need to make separate meal arrangements.

In addition, all travellers will receive the benefit of travel insurance. To further enhance the experience, trained tour escorts will accompany the group and remain available throughout the trip to assist passengers whenever required.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the Divya Dakshin Yatra with Arunachalam tour?

It is a special IRCTC pilgrimage package exploring South India's spiritual heritage via the Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train. The all-inclusive package covers travel, accommodation, meals, and sightseeing.

When does the Divya Dakshin Yatra with Arunachalam tour begin and what is its duration?

The pilgrimage is scheduled to begin on July 20. It will last for 8 nights and 9 days, offering a comprehensive spiritual exploration.

Which sacred temples and landmarks are included in the Divya Dakshin Yatra itinerary?

Pilgrims will visit seven revered temples like Arunachaleswarar and Meenakshi Amman, along with the iconic Vivekananda Rock Memorial. This offers a rich experience of South India's spiritual heritage.

What are the passenger capacity and accommodation options for the tour?

The package can accommodate 702 passengers across Sleeper, Third AC, and Second AC categories. It ensures a comfortable and well-organized spiritual journey.

From which stations can passengers board the Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train for this tour?

The journey commences from Secunderabad Railway Station. Passengers can also board or deboard at several stations, including Vijayawada, Nellore, and Renigunta, among others.

About the author ABP Live Lifestyle

ABP Live Lifestyle curates stories around health, wellness, fashion, beauty, travel and everyday living, tracking trends, expert advice and seasonal essentials, while blending practical tips with cultural insights to help readers make smarter choices, live better, and stay in step with changing lifestyles.
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Published at : 11 Jun 2026 01:38 PM (IST)
Tags :
South India Kanyakumari ABP Live Budget Traveller Arunachalam IRCTC Divya Dakshin Yatra
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